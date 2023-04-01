Police have confirmed the discovery of a two-year-old boy in the jaws of an alligator in a Florida swamp after the murder of his mother at the hands of her partner. The detainee is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report that we have found the body of Taylen Mosley in Lake Maggiore. His father, Thomas Mosley, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, ”said the chief of the Saint Petersburg Police, Anthony Holloway, in a statement published on social networks.

stabbed to death

The search for the boy began after the discovery of his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, murdered in an apartment on Thursday afternoon. The body had several stab wounds.

The father had been in the same apartment on Wednesday night — when neighbors reported a fight — and is now hospitalized with multiple cuts to his hands and arms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

