Horror movie “2:30 AM 2” releases the “Phantom Phantom” version of the poster, shockingly creating dark fear_TOM Entertainment

Directed by Director Wang Sai,Starring Peng Jianxiong, Zhang Luwen, Wang Zun, Gao Xiaorou, Wang Zihang, Bei Lele, Zhang Yunhai, etc., it will hit theaters nationwide on May 20.Horror movie “2:30 AM 2”Today released a “Phantom” version of the poster again, full of atmosphere. The film not only highlights the boutique temperament of an extraordinary horror film in the storyline, but also digs deep into the horror atmosphere. Whether it is the setting or the relationship between the characters, it all shows the excitement of “a must for a couple to date”.

The “Phantom” version of the poster is full of yin and death, and the bell of death is about to ring

The re-released “Phantom of the Ghost” version of the poster presents a dark style as a whole. There is a striking clock in the center of the screen that is threatening, and the pointer is exactly at the position of “2:30 in the morning”, which seems to indicate that danger is coming, and below the clock is the back of a little girl in white clothes, faintly The mist shrouded in a dark environment seems unreal and seems very strange, making people wonder what supernatural events will happen next.

Although this poster seems simple, it reveals a strong “dark temperament”, which is very consistent with the horror tone of the film. Different from many crude domestic horror films, “2:30 AM 2” is committed to creating a dark temperament “sense of atmosphere” comparable to European and American high-quality horror films, so a group of people went to explore the mysterious “Mizong Ridge” As an opportunity, 2:30 in the morning was used as an introduction, allowing the audience to experience an immersive deepest fear under the favorable conditions of “the right time, place and people”.

The construction of the shooting scene is exquisite and rigorous, and the real rendering of the “fierce” at midnight

According to the director, “Not only do we want to shoot stories that the audience likes to watch, but we also want to bring the audience an unprecedented horror experience and contribute to the domestic horror film market.” Team members evaporated from the world, the infinitely looping spiritual space, ghosts in white clothes floating from time to time, mysterious savages appearing at any time, magic voices calling in the forest piercing their ears… “2:30 in the morning 2” uses night time extensively Photography and unconventional framing shots, relying on the authentic creation of atmosphere, precise control of rhythm, and rigorous scene construction, etc., aim to create a more real and extreme horror experience.

Specifically, when the story of the film is in the quiet wee hours of the morning, there will be close-up shots of the environment, accompanied by the sound of breathing from shallow to deep, which is a metaphor for the fierceness of midnight and the test of human nature. In addition, many shots of the photography are shot on the move. The strange and misty scenes in the dynamic pictures seem to be exaggerating the horror atmosphere that is approaching step by step, but in fact it gives the audience a deeper sense of thinking about horror. reasons behind the event.

It is reported that the horror movie “2:30 in the morning 2” is produced by Beijing Jinyi Qiankun Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shipin (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., and distributed by Beijing Basic Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd.

