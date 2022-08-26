Original title: Horror film “My Best Friend Will Exorcise” trailer released on September 30

The horror film “My Best Friend Will Exorcise” released a trailer, and it will be launched on Amazon Prime Video on September 30. The girl possessed by demons, strange and dangerous behavior, can her good friend save it?

Starring Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”) and Amir Miller (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”), directed by Damon Thomas (“Killing Eve,” “Small Talk”), Christopher Landon (“Happy Death Day”, “Happy Killing”) and other producers.

The story is adapted from Grady Hendrix’s best-selling novel of the same name. In the 1980s, Abby and Gretchen, a pair of high school girls who have been friends since childhood, went to play by the water, but after a curious deserted house adventure, Gretchen became moody and moody. , is often angry, and strange things start to happen around him. Abby tries to figure out the reason, but has an amazing discovery, and a terrible conclusion… In the end, only one question is the key: Can the friendship between the two overcome the devil?

