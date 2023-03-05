Home Entertainment Host – IX – Album Review
Host – IX – Album Review

Host – IX
Origin: United Kingdom
Release: 24.02.2023
Label: Nuclear Blast Records
Duration: 42:03
Genre: New Wave / Gothic Rock

Photo Credit: Artur Tarczewski

If Paradise Lost their sound towards the late 1990s Depeche Mode changed, the cult band alienated many fans. That album Host but forms the basis for the new project of the same name more than 20 years later, which hits exactly the same notch.

Greg Mackintosh and Nick Holmes thought something of not re-releasing this form of music under their main band’s banner. Then IX is not metal, but electronic music in the style of New Wave / Cold Wave of the 1980s. Who now again his Paradise Lost Anyone who wants to throw away utensils to protest against the “mainstream” is of course welcome to do so. All less narrow-minded listeners are cordially invited to the atmospheric mental cinema of Host.

Electronic gloom

The basis of the songs – trve Metallers have to be really strong now – is a network of synthetic sounds. The clear voice of Nick Holmes and acoustic sprinklings as well as guitar solos by Greg Mackintosh contrast the artificial to a certain extent with something human. The singer also delivers highly emotional and catchy vocal lines, even better than on his main band’s recent albums.

Within their sound cosmos they rage Host also quite diverse. Tomorrow’s Sky can easily get packed dancefloors in the country’s gothic dance clubs, like you HERE can hear. Other songs like Years of Suspicion or I Ran on the other hand, they sound much more atmospheric and especially delight the bombast lovers in the gang of gothic and wave fans.

It doesn’t always have to be metal

you could IX of course describe it in more detail with various foreign words and puns. Ultimately, however, this does not bring any significant added value and only benefits the fragile ego of some webzine writers (Google provides the proof).

Therefore at this point in a nutshell: Who at the turn of the millennium die Paradise Lost albums Host and One Second hated may rejoice. Because he now has another album to hate to his heart’s content. But if you know that emotionally sad music can also be found in high quality outside of the metallic bubble, then 2023 will be over Host don’t come around.

Conclusion
Host open IX much right and speak mainly, but not exclusively fans of Paradise Lost albums between 1997 and 2002. Sometimes quiet and sometimes trendy, but always melancholic and gloomy, the duo proves once again that genre boundaries are primarily drawn in the head, but in reality are superfluous. 7,5 / 10

Line Up
Nick Holmes – Life
Greg Mackintosh – Instrumente, Synthies

Tracklist
01. Wretched Soul
02. Tomorrow’s Sky
03. Divine Emotion
04. Hiding From Tomorrow
05. A Troubled Mind
06. My Only Escape
07. Years of Suspicion
08. Inquisition
09. Instinct
10. I Ran

Links
Facebook Host
Instagram Host

Also on Soundmagnet.eu
Album Review – Paradise Lost – Obsidian
Interview – Amaurot, Asked by Peter Svensson
Album Review – The Said – Nocturna

