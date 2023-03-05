Host – IX

Origin: United Kingdom

Release: 24.02.2023

Label: Nuclear Blast Records

Duration: 42:03

Genre: New Wave / Gothic Rock



If Paradise Lost their sound towards the late 1990s Depeche Mode changed, the cult band alienated many fans. That album Host but forms the basis for the new project of the same name more than 20 years later, which hits exactly the same notch.



Greg Mackintosh and Nick Holmes thought something of not re-releasing this form of music under their main band’s banner. Then IX is not metal, but electronic music in the style of New Wave / Cold Wave of the 1980s. Who now again his Paradise Lost Anyone who wants to throw away utensils to protest against the “mainstream” is of course welcome to do so. All less narrow-minded listeners are cordially invited to the atmospheric mental cinema of Host.

Electronic gloom

The basis of the songs – trve Metallers have to be really strong now – is a network of synthetic sounds. The clear voice of Nick Holmes and acoustic sprinklings as well as guitar solos by Greg Mackintosh contrast the artificial to a certain extent with something human. The singer also delivers highly emotional and catchy vocal lines, even better than on his main band’s recent albums.

Within their sound cosmos they rage Host also quite diverse. Tomorrow’s Sky can easily get packed dancefloors in the country’s gothic dance clubs, like you HERE can hear. Other songs like Years of Suspicion or I Ran on the other hand, they sound much more atmospheric and especially delight the bombast lovers in the gang of gothic and wave fans.

It doesn’t always have to be metal

you could IX of course describe it in more detail with various foreign words and puns. Ultimately, however, this does not bring any significant added value and only benefits the fragile ego of some webzine writers (Google provides the proof).

Therefore at this point in a nutshell: Who at the turn of the millennium die Paradise Lost albums Host and One Second hated may rejoice. Because he now has another album to hate to his heart’s content. But if you know that emotionally sad music can also be found in high quality outside of the metallic bubble, then 2023 will be over Host don’t come around.

Conclusion

Host open IX much right and speak mainly, but not exclusively fans of Paradise Lost albums between 1997 and 2002. Sometimes quiet and sometimes trendy, but always melancholic and gloomy, the duo proves once again that genre boundaries are primarily drawn in the head, but in reality are superfluous. 7,5 / 10

Line Up

Nick Holmes – Life

Greg Mackintosh – Instrumente, Synthies

Tracklist

01. Wretched Soul

02. Tomorrow’s Sky

03. Divine Emotion

04. Hiding From Tomorrow

05. A Troubled Mind

06. My Only Escape

07. Years of Suspicion

08. Inquisition

09. Instinct

10. I Ran

