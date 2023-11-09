hosted by wiebke | aron @ flex | 25.03.2023

A Netflix star on the Flex stage: “Aron” thrilled his large audience!

A long line of young adults was already forming in front of the Flex along the Danube Canal when I showed up at entry time. However, the doors opened a little late. When I finally got to the location, I explored it first, because it was my first visit to the flex. I noticed: a sold-out concert at the flex really means sold out – the room quickly became packed.

First there was a DJ playing and then the actual concert of “to” Come on. Aron primarily sings and raps in Spanish and some fans in the audience also understood Spanish. But Aron got a lot of cheers whenever the German-Spanish artist spoke in German. The atmosphere in the front area was excellent from the start. But the heat gradually built up and so I began my journey of several minutes to the back of the audience. There was even a little space there for dancing, which the music also invited.

Just to hear my favorite song, I took it upon myself to push through part of the crowd again. I didn’t get far, but it was enough to enjoy the moment: the stage was completely in fog, only a stage light shone on him, so you could only see his silhouette. it was magical.

Aron only shares the stage with one DJ. I was all the more positively surprised at how little effort it took to create so much atmosphere. Aron danced and let loose on the stage. It’s just a shame that it was over after an hour. At that point, two big hits were still missing. Some of the crowd lost faith that Aron would appear again for an encore. It took several slow minutes until first the DJ and then Aron were on stage again. The audience was once again presented with a spicy ending.

Nevertheless, the concert was over pretty early. In addition, some songs from Aron’s latest album, after which the whole tour was actually named, were missing. The new music is a little more solid, has deeper lyrics and creates a more melancholic mood. And it is precisely this rather more subdued mood that is perhaps the reason why not too many new songs were played. His usual repertoire consisted of Spanish dance rhythms with reggaeton as well as his well-known collaborations. But all in all he seemed so charismatic that I would go to a concert again at any time. However, I still have to think about whether I go to the flex again.

