hosted by wiebke | fm4 birthday party @ ottakringer brewery | January 28, 2023

It had to be canceled for two years and now it was finally that time again: the FM4 birthday party was celebrated with various artists – the Swedish band Mando Diao was the highlight.

what a birthday party! No, not mine, but the one from the radio station FM4. The radio station started broadcasting on January 16, 1995, making the station 28 years old. After a two-year Corona break, we could finally celebrate to the fullest again – the place where it happened was the Ottakringer brewery, which FM4 has simply converted into its “home”. Bracelets with the saying “you’re at home, baby” indicated this, as did the three floors, which were renamed “basement”, “living room” and “bathroom”.

At 8 p.m. the DJs opened the cellar, at 9:10 p.m. the first band appeared “mola” on stage. They also brought the first surprise guest of the evening with them: “bibiza“. The way it started, it continued: good atmosphere with mostly local artists!

mola and bibiza

Other bands and artists started on the other floors ten minutes apart – theoretically it was possible to get a quick glimpse of all the artists. While at the beginning I was able to quickly switch between the individual “rooms”, FM4 took the safety of people seriously and made sure that individual rooms did not become overcrowded. This meant that some visitors had to wait at the doors, but they were able to bridge this by drinking beer – after all, they were in a brewery.

fm4 itself announced in advance that it is very likely that not all bands can be viewed. I still wanted to try it. So I sprinted through the crowds and ran up and down the stairs in order to see as many artists as possible or at least get a brief impression of their music. and it was worth it: out of all the bands I only have “granada“Missed those who finished the evening in the basement.

The only complete set I have is the Viennese band “jeremy pascal“Looked at the singer for a song as a guest”Luca Malina“ brought them to the bathroom on stage. For me, that was the crowning achievement, especially since fans of various genres got their money’s worth here. “Jeremy Pascal” covers a lot of punk, glam rock, garage rock and alternative, but electro and hip hop elements can also be found in them.

jeremy pascal

jeremy pascal

But there was also something for almost every musical taste – so with “kitana“fans of rap at their expense,”sharktank“ delivered a mix of indie pop and hip hop and the highlight of the evening was the Swedish rock-pop band “mando diao” in the living room. This time without a drummer, who was out for health reasons.

My personal highlight of the evening was – in addition to “Jeremy Pascal” – also “salò“. With passionate lyrics and a portion of post-wave, pop and punk, he made the basement sweat. The only reason you weren’t warm after the performance was because you spent the time at a food or drink stand outside.

kitana sharktank salò

who only went to the cellar after “salò” to get the “leftovers“To see, it was really heated up with punk rock. Maybe I just liked the artists in the basement so much because the sound in the basement was simply best.

Each floor differed greatly from the others in terms of floor plan, stage lighting and sound technology. Of course, each room had its own charm – but they were still different. FM4 also thought of setting up screens for video broadcasts in the gaps – if there were waiting times, you could at least follow the events via video.

leftovers

leftovers

Other bands and artists that I took a quick look at: “the mind is broken“ (some may know as the opening act for bilderbuch on their last tour), “bulgarian cartrader” and “kytes“. Between the individual concerts and into the night there were also DJ sets on the different floors.

In any case, the FM4 birthday party clearly counteracted the freezing temperatures. With this year’s line-up there was no boredom, on the contrary: the night went off with an excellent atmosphere!

uche yara

bulgarian cartrader

kytes

