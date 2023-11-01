hosted by wiebke | you me at six @ wuk | 03.03.2023

A rocking evening straight out of a picture book and “You me at six” were the highlight in Vienna’s WUK!

On Friday evening I went to WUK just in time for the entrance at 7 p.m. I was glad to be there so early, because not only was the first of the two supporting bands scheduled for 7:20 p.m., but the line to drop off the jacket was also long. Then I went to the photo pit and waited for “yours truly“, an Australian pop-punk band. As usual, she was almost ten minutes late. But the mood was good and the hall was half full when the band appeared on stage and started with a good portion of guitar power. The singer danced across the stage in the fog – but unfortunately this made the drummer almost completely disappear. After a few songs, I went to the edge and got some water as a precaution – because I felt warm in the first few minutes. Conclusion of the first supporting band: It was nice to look at, but the music wasn’t varied enough for me in the long run.

break, conversion, a few conversations later the British rock band “the hunna” infront of us. By now it was after 8:20 p.m. the hall was well filled. The band seemed to have some fans in the audience, which definitely kept the mood high. But even if you didn’t know any songs, you could easily follow their music. And the band also seemed very likeable to me in other ways, for example when they talked about their day (they looked at Vienna and drank more than one beer). My photography heart beat faster when I noticed that less fog was now used and even the drummer was visible from time to time.

Finally, at 9:30 p.m. “you me at six” play. I don’t know whether they were on time, because there was always someone there to talk to – until it suddenly got dark. They started the evening with a single from their new album “Truth Decay” and the crowd went wild. They divided their show into three sets. The first was the warm-up and the new songs, the second set invited the audience to mosh. and of course those present took part. Lead singer Josh Franceschi seemed overwhelmed by the energy. the encore part formed the third set, in which “you me at six“performed their most famous songs.

The energy of the band and the audience was fantastic. no one was rowdy or too drunk. The sound in the wuk was also pleasant. What I might have wished for was a few more songs from their latest album. They only played four of them. But overall they had to limit themselves to 16 songs from their 8 albums and so I understand if there were “only” four. After the show I was only too happy about the free tap water at the location. I immediately talked to my friend about the concert. She had seen the band twice before and said this was the best concert so far. We both went home excited. and now it works for me “you me at six“first on a continuous loop.

All photos in this article are copyrighted by Wiebke Krause.

