Hot Chocolate Recipes – Panelatherapy

Guys, let’s talk about a wonderful thing that everyone loves, the hot chocolate! It will say that in this chill you are not looking for the best recipes of this creamy, warm and full of liquid flavor that warms the heart and leaves us in the clouds.

Ah, how good it is to take a sip of this deliciousness!

Despite the tropical climate in much of the country, it only takes a little bit of temperature to drop for hot chocolate to become part of the menu and in the hearts of Brazilians. It’s a drink that pulls our memory to cozy moments, family gatherings and that nice winter weather, even if it’s just for a few days.

A Basic Recipe for your first Hot Chocolate

If you’ve never made a fancy hot chocolate, let’s start with the basic recipe, which is quite simple and only requires a few ingredients, but it turns out really well, so let’s get down to the basics.

Ingredients

2 cups milk 2 tablespoons cocoa powder 2 tablespoons sugar (adjust to your sweetness preference) A pinch of salt (optional) Optional: whipped cream, marshmallows, or chocolate shavings for garnish

How to make:

In a saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat until it starts to boil. Then stir occasionally, taking care that the milk does not stick to the bottom of the pan. In another bowl mix the chocolate powder, sugar and salt (but beware that this is the cat’s jump). Then add this mixture to the hot milk in the pan. Lower the heat to medium-low and continue stirring the mixture until the chocolate powder and sugar are completely dissolved. Keep mixing for a few more minutes stirring constantly until it is very hot, but be careful not to over boil the milk. Turn off the heat and pour your hot chocolate into cups or mugs. If desired, add whipped cream, marshmallows or chocolate shavings on top to decorate. Now just enjoy, enjoy your hot chocolate while it’s warm and cozy but don’t forget to come and thank me here later!

That’s the simple base but nothing stops you from inventing your recipe full of the things you prefer. So now let’s talk about the variations you can make.

The Best Recipe Variations

In Brazil, there are recipes for all tastes, but there are always variations of these main ones, so choose yours, prepare your special touch and let’s do it!

Traditional Hot Chocolate:

This is the classic version, made with milk, powdered chocolate and sugar. Just heat the milk in a pan, add the powdered chocolate and sugar, stirring until the chocolate is completely dissolved and the mixture is very hot. It’s simple, fast and delicious. Enjoy and make the milk foam to put on top!

Creamy hot chocolate:

My favorite, this version is known for its creamy and velvety texture because in addition to the milk, chocolate powder and sugar, you add a spoonful of cornstarch or cornstarch to the mixture to thicken it up and the result is a fuller, more irresistible hot chocolate. . But be careful, serve it hot!

Hot Chocolate with Condensed Milk:

This one is for the “tingles”, so if you like a touch of extra sweetness, this is definitely the recipe for you because in addition to the traditional ingredients, condensed milk is added to the mix. The result is an extremely creamy hot chocolate that is sweetened just right (or not).

Hot Chocolate With Spices:

This is an aromatic version full of flavor, as in addition to chocolate powder, milk and sugar, you can add spices such as cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg to the mixture and these spices will give a special touch and make hot chocolate even more comforting. . I love the cinnamon flavor!

Hot Chocolate with Nutella:

Ok you thought this one is for the kids, but this version is a real treat for Nutella lovers, just make a coffee and add a generous spoonful of Nutella to the traditional mix of milk, chocolate powder and sugar, but don’t forget to “smear” Nutella on the inside of the mug so that it melts slowly. The result is a super-creamy delight with an irresistible hazelnut flavor.

My Recipes

Whenever a Hot Chocolate recipe appears in front of me, I have to make it and run here to show it to you, so I’ll separate the ones that deserve to be highlighted, starting with my version of Hot Chocolate from Starbucks,

So, my people, if you haven’t tasted this marvel of the gods yet, hurry up and try it because hot chocolate is a hug in the form of a drink, a caress for the soul and an explosion of pleasure for the palate.

Run and come back here and tell me what you think, if you have a family recipe and most importantly, if you make it, tag me on social media because I love seeing how the works of art look in culinary format that you make!

