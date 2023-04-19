[Hot Post on Korean Net]Nako Yabuki & Hitomi Honda from IZ*ONE will appear in “Queendom Puzzle” – KSD 韩星网(Variety Show)

variety show



Tracy

2023-04-19T14:55:00+08:00

The two of them starred, will everyone watch it?

The Japanese members Nako Yabuki & Hitomi Honda, who were originally from the limited IZ*ONE girl group, will once again challenge the K-POP girl group and will appear in Mnet’s “Queendom Puzzle”. The program is a follow-up to the “Queendom” series that began broadcasting in 2019. Unlike the previous invitation to active female idols, the new program will invite members of former idol girl groups to participate.

Yabuki Nako & Honda Hitomi were selected as the final members in “Produce 48” broadcast in 2018, and successfully debuted as a member of IZ*ONE. After 2 years and 6 months of activity, the team disbanded in April 2021.

Korean netizens commented: 1. I like them very much, but I don’t want them to participate in this show. Just do their jobs in their own country. Why do you choose such a difficult path? 2. It’s not an official report, it’s Mnet who wants to Make it hot, don’t be fooled 3. Break up the original team and build a brand new team, the fans of the original team should be very angry 4. Hitomi is quite popular, these two are also good, singing Dancing is very online, but I am curious about other guests 5. Did everyone forget that “Produce 48” was also faked, and they are the beneficiaries of the fake incident, Mnet actually has the face to do this kind of voting talent show 6. Nako Although she says she wants to be an actress, the roles she plays are not particularly good. AKB is also in a downward stage. If she needs the title of “very popular in Korea”, it would be good to participate in the show.Originally, after the disbandment of many super popular groups in Korea, the members will basically be marginalized. It would be good to be able to appear on the show and have a good reputation. Said that I don’t recognize and miss idols 8. Anyway, this show is a “one-off” idol group, and there will be no loss for the two of them to appear in it. Let’s just treat it as an extra Korean drama. 9. Can Mnet stop producing it again? 10. The two of them may not forget the glory and glory of the past

Source: https://theqoo.net/2778398424

