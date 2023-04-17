Hot Toys “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” Batman Gnaculian Bruce Wayne 1:6 Scale Collectible Set_Doll_Movie

Original title: Hot Toys “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” Batman Gnaculian Bruce Wayne 1:6 Scale Collection Set

Since its establishment in 2000, Hot Toys has been committed to creating dolls with a high degree of reproduction ratio, which restores the vitality of the characters to the extreme. With the original intention of being loyal to the character and the professional doll production technology, listen to the opinions of doll collectors from all over the world, and strive for perfection in product details. It is almost perfectly restored with a 1:6 ratio!

Special launch of “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” Batman Gnaculian Bruce Wayne 1:6 scale collection set! In addition to being assembled into a Batman 1:6 scale collectible doll, this set is also exclusively equipped with a 1:6 scale Bruce Wayne collectible doll in casual clothes, allowing Batman fans to collect Batman equipment collections. desire!

Based on the movie “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”, Hot Toys carefully crafted a complete set of Batman special weapon gantry with a length of 24.5-38cm, a height of 43cm, and a width of 11cm in a 1:6 scale; the Batman gantry is made of high-quality transparent Material and decorated with water drop effects, LED spotlight system on the top, complicated wiring on the back, a pair of movable valves and six sliding transparent storage boxes, and equipped with a variety of weapons, including: Bat mask, Batman suit (built-in body), four bat darts, two claw guns, three spikes, one syringe, one electric drill, one set of drill bits, one hook with wire, five different sets Styled ammo and six kits to get the movie vibe!

The set comes with a newly designed Batman head sculpt, which reshapes the lines on both sides of the mask, the eyes are designed with separate rolling eyeballs (Separate Rolling Eyeballs), and comes with a classic expression, which can be assembled into the Batman battleground in the gantry Clothes, switch to a 1:6 scale Batman collectible figure in full condition. The design of Batman’s suit has also been fully revised, focusing on reshaping the details of the mask, back neck, shoulders, back box and forearm handguards to restore the settings in the movie.

This set also features a brand new 1:6 scale collectible figure of Bruce Wayne in casual clothes (non-movable), with a newly sculpted Bruce Wayne high-profile real head carving, and the eyes are designed with movable eyeballs (Separate Rolling Eyeballs), restore actor Christian Bale’s classic facial expressions! The body of the puppet presents the signature arms crossed and hugged the chest in the movie, and the movable joint design is chosen to restore the perfect appearance of the puppet’s muscle lines; And other details, all showing a super high level of puppet production technology.

The all-black casual look features short sleeves, shorts, a shoe outer, and a black knee brace on the left knee. There is also a Batman suit collar, which can be installed on the Batman figure with a very real head sculpt of Bruce Wayne to combine multiple Batman shapes.

“Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” Batman Ganaku 1:6 Scale Collectible Product Features:

-Highly restored the unique design of Bat Gnaku in the movie “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”

– Reproduced its complex and precise structure with wire details and weaponry

– 1 pair of translucent movable valves, both exteriors are decorated with imitation water-stained paint

-6 sliding gear organizers

-The LED lighting position is set on the top of the ceiling of the armored warehouse (requires electric power to start)

-About 24.5-38cm long x 11cm wide x 43cm high

-The movie logo and nameplate are attached to the armor base

arms:

-4 bat darts

-4 bat darts

-2 claw guns -3 spikes Accessories: -1 syringe -1 electric drill -1 set of drill bits -1 big hook with wire – 5 sets of different styles of ammo -6 tool kits "Batman: The Dark Knight Rises" Batman 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure Features: -Created according to the movie setting of "Batman: The Dark Knight Rises", truly restoring the appearance of Batman in the film -1 new sculpted Batman head sculpt with movable eyeballs (Separate Rolling Eyeballs) – Highly realistic painting effect – about 31cm high -8 brand new refillable gloved hands including: -1 pair of fists -1 pair of relaxed palms -1 pair of grip claw guns -1 open left palm -1 right palm for holding the bat dart Clothing style: -1 set of Batman suit -1 black cloak -1 gold utility belt with equipment -1 pair of black wristbands -1 pair of black boots Accessories: -1 Batman mask -1 Batman suit collar "Batman: The Dark Knight Rises" Bruce Wayne 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure Features: – Full representation of actor Christian Bale's casual clothes as Bruce Wayne in the "Batman: The Dark Knight Rises" movie -1 new sculpted height like real Bruce Wayne head sculpt with movable eyeballs (Separate Rolling Eyeballs) -Realistic painting technology to highlight its hair, wrinkles and skin texture – about 30.5cm high – Standing in a fixed posture with arms crossed and arms crossed (non-movable body) -Deeply carve muscle lines -Each head sculpt is painted by hand Clothing style: -1 black short-sleeved top -1 pair of black shorts -1 pair of black shoes -1 leg aid Accessories: -Specially designed platform printed with movie logo and character nameplate Stylist: -Head sculptor: Viva -Head sculpture art director: Viva Product number: MMS702

