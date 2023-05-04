Hot Toys “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” Groot 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure (Deluxe/Normal Version)_Movie_Model_Expression

Original title: Hot Toys “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” Groot 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure (Deluxe/Normal Version)

The Marvel superhero movie “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will officially land on the big screen on May 5, opening a new round of cosmic frenzy! The members of the Guardians of the Galaxy have gained countless fans with their funny and funny characters, perfect understanding and strong force value; the music throughout the film makes this series of films different in style from conventional superhero movies, and the popularity is overwhelming! Hot Toys is the first to release two 1:6 scale collectible dolls of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” Groot (Deluxe/Normal Version) today, other team members will also gather soon, so stay tuned!

In the latest movie “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, Groot grows again and becomes stronger. In addition to improving his combat power, he can carry multiple heavy guns and fight side by side with other team members!

Hot Toys adheres to the original intention of being loyal to the character, and specially creates a Groot collection figure with a height of about 32.5cm and more than 20 movable joints with high-standard production technology. Referring to the grown-up Groot’s appearance in the series, the texture of each tree is finely carved, and the density and density are alternated to create a rich sense of layering. Technology is installed, and delicate moss details are applied to make Groot’s natural appearance more radiant with infinite vitality.

The newly produced Groot head sculpt comes with three facial components with different expressions: grinning, serious and angry.

The doll also comes with a bomb, two pistols, multiple pairs of palms with different shapes, and a doll stand with the movie logo and character nameplate printed on it.

The above is the setting of the normal version, and Hot Toys refers to “Guardians of the Galaxy 3″, when Groot and Star-Lord are surrounded by enemies, they stretch out six branches from their bodies, shoot in all directions, and shout ” We are Groot” scene, and exclusively equipped with a replaceable waist trunk assembly, 6 branch arms with built-in iron wires that can present a curved shape, and 6 pistols as luxury version accessories, connecting the head sculpt, arms And behind the legs, with the face sculpture of angry expression, showing the super fighting ability in the movie! As well as an exclusive configuration of a spider-shaped trunk body as a luxury version accessory, it is paired with a serious expression face carving to restore this surprise shape.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” Groot 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure (Deluxe Edition) Features:

– Meticulously create a super-like real head sculpt and body, fully expressing Groot’s unique shape, facial contours and expressions in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

– 3 replaceable faces with different expressions

-Realistic painting technique to highlight its tree texture

– about 32.5cm high

-The newly made body has 20 movable joints

-Adorned with realistic and natural faux moss to restore Groot’s unique appearance

– 1 replaceable waist trunk assembly***

-6 extended branch arms (built-in iron wires can be flexed and adjusted; assembled with replaceable waist trunk components)***

-6 replaceable palms including:

-1 pair of relaxed palms

-1 pair of relaxed palms

-1 pair of weapons holding hands -1 pair of fists -12 groups of small saplings (can be assembled on dolls) -The head sculpts are painted by hand arms: -6 pistols*** -2 heavy pistols Accessories: -1 spider-shaped trunk body*** (can be displayed with an alternate face) -1 bomb -Specially designed theme platform with movie logo ***Deluxe Edition Exclusive Accessory*** Official price: 1830 yuan for the regular version, 2280 yuan for the deluxe version Estimated shipment: Q4 2024

