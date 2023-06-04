Home » Hot Toys Introduces Ben Affleck Edition Batman Figure
Hot Toys Introduces Ben Affleck Edition Batman Figure

To celebrate the upcoming release of the 13th work of the DCEU “The Flash”, Hot Toys released not only the Michael Keaton version of the Batman doll, but also the Ben Affleck armored version, especially the matching Batcycle bat motorcycle. .

According to the official statement of Hot Toys, this project is a tribute to DC fans all over the world. The size is 1/6 scale, and it completely restores all the costumes and equipment of Batman in “The Flash” movie, including masks, cloaks and armors. Among them, Batcycle is equipped with LED headlights and taillights, the handlebars and wheels can be manually adjusted, and the engine and exhaust devices on the side are also faithfully presented.

This version of the Batman figure will be released soon, and those who are interested may wish to go to Hot Toys to inquire.

