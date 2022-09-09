Original title: Hot Toys “Iron Man 2” Iron Man Mark 5 & Track Scenario Platform 1:6 Scale Collection Set

In the movie “Iron Man 2”, Tony Stark was caught off guard when the whiplash raided the Monte Carlo Formula 1 race. At a critical juncture, Pepper Potts and Happy Hogan rushed into the arena to deliver the Iron Man suitcases, and the Mark 5 suits were instantly equipped on the track. The entire dressing process made the audience addicted! Hot Toys is now releasing the Iron Man 2 Iron Man Mark 5 & Track Scenario Platform 1:6 scale collection set, offering another classic collection for Iron Man fans!

“Iron Man 2” Iron Man Mark 5 is made of alloy materials, which not only gives the appearance of the armor body a metallic texture, but also makes its movable joints more powerful, reproducing various difficult body movements in the movie. The doll body is about 32.5cm high and has more than 30 movable joints. Among them, the joints of the arms, waist and legs have improved the range of motion with corresponding technologies, which highly presents the mobility of the Iron Man Mark5. Multiple sets of spoiler fixed wind wings and calf armors on the back are equipped with an opening function, imitating the state of the Mark 5 armor being emergency equipped at the thrilling moment when Tony Stark was attacked by a whiplash in the racetrack, presenting the most exciting scene in the movie . At the same time, in order to enrich the playability of the doll, it is also equipped with a highly restored battle-damaged breastplate, left shoulder armor and left arm, allowing players to freely assemble the Iron Man Mark 5 into standard or battle-damaged forms.

In terms of head sculpture, in addition to the armored helmet with white light effect on the eyes, it also has a real head of Tony Stark carefully crafted with reference to the facial contour and demeanor of actor Robert Downey Jr. Carved, more delicately decorated with bruises and bloodstains after fighting, showing a treasured quality.

In addition to the classic Iron Man armor eyes, chest reactors and LED light-emitting parts of the palms, the doll also has a whiplash chest reactor, an Iron Man Mark 5 suitcase and multiple pairs of shaped palms. Equipped with a track scene platform, the platform is equipped with small racing cars and the wreckage of iron railings to restore the fierce fighting scene, which is a treasure that Iron Man fans should not miss!

Iron Man 2 Iron Man Mark V 1:6 Scale Alloy Collectible Figure Features:

-Elaborately crafted and highly restored to the design of Iron Man Mark V in “Iron Man 2”

-1 sculpted head with battle-damaged livery, highly restored to the facial contours and expressions of actor Robert Downey Jr. who played Tony Stark in the “Iron Man 2” movie

-1 replaceable LED light-emitting armor head (white light, battery operated)

-About 32.5cm high

-The armor design is extremely detailed, with up to 30 movable joints

– Collectible figures contain alloy components

– Armor Features:

-Like a high-fidelity painting technology to highlight the metallic red and silver streamlined design on the armor

– LED lighting function on eyes, chest reactor and arm position (white light, battery operated)

– Armor plates on the chest, back and calf are equipped with movable joints, which can imitate the shape when wearing armor

– Removable breastplate, revealing the internal precision mechanical structure

– Additional replaceable armor parts with battle damage camouflages include:

– Additional replaceable armor parts with battle damage camouflages include:

-1 LED light up the left arm (white light, battery operated) -1 set of breastplates -1 pair of shoulder armor -8 replaceable palms including: – 1 pair of movable fingers illuminated palm (white light, battery operated) -1 pair of cannon glowing palms (white light, battery operated) -1 pair of fists -1 battle damaged left fist -1 Battle Damaged Relaxed Left Palm -Each head sculpt is specially painted by hand Accessories: – 1 Mark V suitcase – 1 whiplash chest reactor – 1 Motor Speedway-themed Scenario Platform Product number: MMS400D18C

