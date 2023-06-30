Hot Toys Launches Supergirl 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure for The Flash Movie

Hot Toys Launches Supergirl 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure

The DC superhero giant “The Flash” has been officially released a few days ago and has gained a high reputation! The film not only has the surprise return of Michael Keaton’s version of Batman, but also a number of members of the Justice League, bringing a new character to the audience-Supergirl. Hot Toys fully supports the release of the movie. In addition to holding the “Flash: Flash” themed exhibition at Taikoo Shing Center, it also released the movie’s protagonists Flash, Batman (modern version of the suit), and Batman 1:6 scale collectors The 1:6 scale collectibles of Ou and Batbike are now launching the 1:6 scale collectible doll of Supergirl that appeared in the film!

“Supergirl” whose real name is Carla Zor-El, is Superman’s cousin, with super strength, healing factor, invulnerability, super hearing, flying ability, etc., this time she made an eye-catching debut in the movie “The Flash”; in the film, she With the help of the Flash Barry Allen, he regained his confidence in human beings, joined forces with the two Flashes and Batman to fight against the villain General Zod, and his performance was beyond everyone’s imagination!

Hot Toys has created a new doll with a height of about 28.5cm and more than 28 movable joints, referring to the body proportions and makeup of actor Sasha Calle (Sasha Calle), who made a stunning appearance in “The Flash”. The plain body restores the slender figure of Supergirl and is equipped with high movable joints to present many wonderful combat scenes in the film.

In terms of the design of the battle suit, Hot Toys refers to the texture and texture of the original costume of the movie to create a whole set of red and blue color matching supergirl bodysuit with embossed details on the surface, and also restores the classic Superman “S” on the chest sign! And its iconic red cloak is made of more elastic and weighty fabric, connected to the battle suit at the neck position, showing a natural fit and drape.

In the design of the head sculpt, the facial contour of the actor Sasha Calle (Sasha Calle) and the cool short black hair style of Supergirl are meticulously restored. To capture the essence of Supergirl Kara Zor-El’s grim expression.

The doll is equipped with multiple pairs of interchangeable palms, and a doll stand decorated with the “S” logo and LED lighting effect, which greatly enhances the sharpness of the visual effect!

“The Flash” Supergirl 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure Features:

-Based on the movie “The Flash”, it faithfully and meticulously restores the appearance of Supergirl played by Sasha Calle

-1 new sculpt height-like real head sculpt equipped with movable eyeballs (Separate Rolling Eyeballs System)

-Realistic painting technique to highlight its skin texture

-Finely sculpt the texture of the hair

– about 28.5cm high

-New detailed sculpture with up to 28 movable joint bodies

-Accurately restore the body proportions of the characters in the movie

-6 pairs of refillable gloved hands including:

-1 pair of fists

-1 pair of relaxed palms

-Pair of posing palms

-Each head sculpt is painted by hand

Clothing style:

-1 set of red and blue supergirl battle suits with shawls (contained bendable iron wires)

Accessories:

-The specially designed stand is printed with the Supergirl logo and equipped with LED lighting function (red light, need USB power supply)

Product number:MMS71

