Founded in 2000, the collectible doll brand Hot Toys officially opened a new flagship store in Shanghai. The store covers more than 380 square meters and combines classic characters from various movie brands such as Marvel, DC Comics, Warner Bros. Movies, Star Wars, Disney, etc. and style.

In the independent glass exhibition hall located in the front hall of the store, about 100 Marvel series 1:1, 1:4 and 1:6 collectible figures created by Hot Toys are displayed; three different dolls are created with “Toy Story” as the IP The designed three-eyed oversized human head, as well as the strawberry bear CosRider rocking car; a large number of COSBABY dolls are placed in the magnetic track rotating showcase; there are also 1:6 Batmobile and 1:12 The Bat bat fighter on the scene. The structure of the store is divided into pieces to make every detail; the “Star Wars” display case on the first floor of the store displays “The Mandalorian” character series products; the huge glass display wall on the second floor of the store displays 1:1 R2- Classic character dolls such as D2 and C-3PO robots; in addition, “Hot Toys Infinite Mirror” is also opened on the second floor to create a visual effect of layered mirrors.

Interested readers may wish to go.

Hot Toys
Unit E120, 1st Floor, Four Seasons Square, No. 169, Wujiang Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai

