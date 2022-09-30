Original Title: Hot Toys Releases “Black Adam” Standalone Movie – Black Adam 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure

“You can destroy the world, and you can save it.” – DC Comics antihero movie “Black Adam” has released the latest trailer! Action superstar Dwayne Johnson (Dwayne Johnson) joins the DC Universe as a heavyweight, playing the role of Black Adam, who is endowed with the power of ancient gods. Hot Toys specially launched the Black Adam 1:6 scale collectible figure (deluxe and normal versions), and the Black Adam (golden armor) 1:6 scale collectible figure deluxe version! This anti-hero who has been sealed for many years is about to make a domineering debut, and DC fans must not miss it!

Black Adam 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure (Deluxe and Regular Versions)

The movie “Black Adam” tells the story of “Dwayne Johnson” who played the role of Black Adam, who was endowed with the power of ancient gods.

Referring to the modeling settings in the film, Hot Toys has made every effort to create a high-profile real head sculpture that fully restores the contour features and frown expression of actor Dwayne Johnson; the eye position is equipped with movable eye technology And the UV special effect painting can deeply restore the character’s angry expression under the UV light, showing the unique charm of this anti-hero character!

At the same time, Hot Toys, adhering to the original intention of being loyal to the character, specially created a new doll body with a height of about 33cm, 30 movable joints, and strong muscle lines all over the body with precise proportions, which restores the people in the movie. Bloody battle scenes.

In addition, the whole set of clothing is made of special fabrics, and new printing technology is used for the first time. The gray iconic battle uniform and black armor are finely decorated with ancient Egyptian text patterns and aging effects, and the huge lightning symbol on the chest is even more here. The special fabric printing technology shows LED lighting effects, imitating the dazzling yellow light effect of the battle suit in the movie, and a black hooded cape with a copper gold pattern.

In order to restore the state of the character when he exerts his superpowers, a pair of transparent faux special effects (which can be installed on the forearm) and a transparent faux special effect (which can be installed on the upper body of the doll) will be equipped to reproduce the wonderful action scenes in the movie.

The deluxe version will be additionally equipped with a Black Adam high-profile real head sculpture (both eyes are equipped with movable eye technology and UV special effects painting), a specially designed scene platform with reference to the Black Adam throne (with 4 sets of light-transmitting Lightning effect, can be installed on the platform or on the back of the puppet).

Black Adam (Golden Armor Version) 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version)

Hot Toys is the first to announce the shape of Black Adam’s golden battle suit that has not been exposed in the movie, which is presented in 1:6 scale collectible doll mode, and specially launched Black Adam (golden armor version) 1:6 scale collectible doll (deluxe version), This deluxe version is a double-headed carving configuration, which fully restores the contour features of actor Dwayne Johnson, creating a frown and frowning expression; the eye position is equipped with movable eyeball technology and UV special effect painting, which can be used in UV light. Under the illumination of the light, the demeanor of the character when he exerts his superpower is restored in depth.

At the same time, Hot Toys, adhering to the original intention of being loyal to the character, specially created a new doll body with a height of about 33cm, 30 movable joints, and strong muscle lines all over the body with precise proportions, which restores the people in the movie. Bloody battle scenes.

In addition, the whole set of clothing is made of special fabrics, and new printing technology is used for the first time. The gray iconic battle uniform and golden armor are finely decorated with ancient Egyptian text patterns and aging effects, and the huge lightning symbol on the chest is even more here. The special fabric printing technology shows LED lighting effects, imitating the dazzling yellow light effect of the battle suit in the movie, and a black hooded cape with a copper gold pattern.

In order to restore the state of the character when he uses his super power, a pair of transparent faux effects (can be installed on the forearm) and a transparent faux effect (can be installed on the upper body of the doll) will be equipped, a scene specially designed with reference to the throne of Black Adam. The platform (equipped with 4 sets of light-transmitting lightning special effects, which can be installed on the platform or on the back of the doll), reproduces the wonderful action scenes in the movie.

"Black Adam" Black Adam (Deluxe Edition) 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure Features: -Elaborately built on the basis of the movie "Black Adam", highly restored to the design of "Dwayne Johnson" who plays Black Adam – 1 new sculpted head sculpt with Separate Rolling Eyeballs – 1 additional new carved head with Separate Rolling Eyeballs*** – The eye position is specially decorated with special effects painting to restore the state of Black Adam when he displayed his abilities -Like a high-fidelity paint technique to accentuate its skin texture -About 33cm high – Newly created up to 30 movable joint bodies to present the muscle shape of Black Adam in the movie -6 replaceable palms including: -1 pair of fists -1 pair of relaxed palms -1 pair of posing palms -Each head sculpt is painted by hand Clothing style: – 1 black cape (with iron wire inside) – 1 set of black Adam grey jersey armbands, knee pads and LED light-up lightning logo with aging effect (requires power to activate) – 1 belt -1 pair of black bracers – 1 pair of black boots Accessories: – 1 pair of gradient blue lightning effects (can be mounted on the forearm) -1 piece of gradient blue lightning effect (can be mounted on the puppet) -Specially designed Black Adam Throne theme scene base with four gradient blue imitation lightning effects (can also be installed on the doll)*** ***Accessories exclusive to the Deluxe Edition Product number: DX29/DX30 "Black Adam" Black Adam (Golden Armor) (Deluxe Edition) 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure Features: -Elaborately built on the basis of the movie "Black Adam", highly restored to the design of "Dwayne Johnson" who plays Black Adam – 1 new sculpted head sculpt with Separate Rolling Eyeballs – 1 additional new carved head with Separate Rolling Eyeballs – The eye position is specially decorated with special effects painting to restore the state of Black Adam when he displayed his abilities -1 High-fidelity paint technique to accentuate its skin texture -1 about 33cm high – Newly created up to 30 movable joint bodies to present the muscle shape of Black Adam in the movie -6 replaceable palms including: -1 pair of fists -1 pair of relaxed palms -1 pair of posing palms -Each head sculpt is painted by hand Clothing style: – 1 black cape (with iron wire inside) – 1 set of black Adam grey suits with aged effect with gold armbands, knee pads and LED light-up lightning logo (requires power to activate) – 1 golden belt -1 pair of golden bracers – 1 pair of golden boots Accessories: -1 pair of gradient yellow lightning effects (can be mounted on the forearm) -1 piece of gradient yellow imitation lightning effect (can be attached to the puppet) -Specially designed Black Adam throne theme scene platform, with four gradient yellow imitation lightning effects (can also be installed on the doll) Product number: DX31

