Hot Toys Unveils “Peter Parker Black Suit” Doll Inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Hot Toys Launches “Peter Parker Black Suit” Doll Toy Based on PlayStation 5 Game “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

Hot Toys, a renowned collectible toy manufacturer, has unveiled a new doll toy inspired by the popular PlayStation 5 game “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”. The “Peter Parker Black Suit” doll showcases the all-black version of Spider-Man’s costume featured in the game.

Measuring 12 inches in height, this exquisite figure comes with numerous accessories that perfectly capture the essence of the character. The doll includes a web shooter, black web wings, spider tentacles, and a display seat. Additionally, it features interchangeable head kits depicting Peter Parker engaged in fierce confrontations while wearing the black costume.

According to the official description, the black suit in the game grants Peter Parker unique abilities but also has a noticeable physical impact on his character, making him more aggressive, even towards his friend Miles Morales.

Spider-Man fans and collectors can now add the Peter Parker Black Suit doll to their collection. It is currently available for pre-order exclusively at Sideshow for the price of $305. The estimated delivery for pre-orders is scheduled for July 2024.

Hot Toys is well-known for producing high-quality and realistic collectible figures, and this latest addition to their lineup is expected to be a must-have for Spider-Man enthusiasts. Featuring intricate details and accurate representation of the character’s costume, the doll is sure to delight fans of the video game as well as collectors of Hot Toys’ products.

Don’t miss the chance to own this limited-edition Peter Parker Black Suit doll and bring the action-packed world of “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” into your own hands. Pre-order now and prepare to experience the webslinging adventures of the iconic superhero in the comfort of your own home.