Hotel in Paris wins maximalist project signed by Martin Brudnizki

The latest property released by Leitmotiv family hotel group, La Fantaisie was designed to be a lush enclave in the center of Paris. The project conveys the excitement of the market street outside and explores everyday life in the trendy Faubourg Montmartre district, but without losing the tranquility and greenery of nature.

Historically, Rue Cadet is named after the brothers Jacques and Jean Cadet, renowned 16th-century gardeners who owned the Clos Cadet and supplied fruit and vegetables to the court. Back then, the street was home to crop fields.

La Fantaisie builds on this heritage to offer a new concept: up there, a tree-lined rooftop bar frames panoramic views of Paris and becomes a destination in its own right. Conceived as individual havens of peace, the 73 rooms and suites, as well as the spa and various facilities, provide a break from the hustle and bustle of the urban environment outside.

The common areas complement the accommodation as creative and convivial spaces that act as a gateway to discover this lively area of ​​Paris. Signed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, the interiors bring a bucolic charm.

The color palette – soft greens, sunny yellows and pops of coral – evokes the natural world, creating a relaxing and comfortable environment. Canopies, umbrellas and outdoor furniture project the sun’s warmth, inviting a relaxing break.

the choice of luxurious materials is spacious: richly upholstered seats, luxurious headboards, ornate walls and ceilings covered with floral wallpaper… The maximalismo is present throughout the project.

Glass wall lamps are reminiscent of petals and foliage, and a mosaic depicts a field of wildflowers and grass in the spa.

No Golden Poppy restaurant, the atmosphere is relaxed, like in California. Natural light reigns and, when the weather is good, the terrace, which extends to the garden, invites you to take a longer break. Inspired by an old garden greenhouse, the glass roof connects the restaurant with the natural world outside and the seasons. The kitchen is run by Dominique Crennthe first and only chef to receive three Michelin stars in the US.

The fun is also at its peak at the rooftop bar: surrounded by lots of greenery, the space opens onto the legendary tin roofs of Paris, offering a privileged view. A convivial spot, the bar offers delicious cocktails and is a lively, fun and eccentric place to relax.

no longer SPAvarious design elements invite nature to flourish: armchairs upholstered in soft green fabric, mosaics represent budding plants, and pools filled with water reflect the color green.

