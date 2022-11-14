Original title: Hotline for Girls | Wang Yibo starred in “Shen Yin”? Jing Boran ran away? Is Chen Zheyuan finished? Ding Yuxi resources? Lin Yun has nothing to film?

01

List sister Wang Yibo really wants to play “Shen Yin”, it’s not impossible for emm to play Xianxia, ​​but this team is not very good.

A: After the original male protagonist Jing Boran did not appear in “Shen Yin”, the new male protagonist was chosen to be a top-notch student with the w surname. In addition, Yang Xiaopei’s previous dramas will find traffic to save the game, so all of a sudden It is said that Wang Yibo and Zhao Lusi are about to cooperate, but Wang Yibo’s next work is set to be a movie, and “Shen Yin” can’t catch up with this time. Yang Xiaopei is very successful as a producer, but the quality of the episodes The level is generally not high. The screenwriter of “Shen Yin” is Liu Fang, and his representative works “Liu Li” and “Glory of the Tang Dynasty”. In the past, the style was to abuse men and support women. It may be a good opportunity for male stars, but not for Wang Yibo.

02

Lister Jing Boran no longer plays Shenyin?Why didn’t you say no sooner?

answer：The drama “Shen Yin” made a promise when I approached Jing Boran at the time, and the makeup was set. It was about to start in November, and I started to say that the heroine was also the same, not as good as the two of them. “Shen Yin” “This book is not good enough that Jing Boran has to act, the contract has not been signed, and if the producer can’t do the promised things, it is reasonable not to act. Jing Boran is not a high-yield artist himself, so he is not in a hurry to join the group.

03 List sister Chen Zheyuan is finished!What's next!！！ answer：The drama "Can't Hide Secretly" was officially announced today, and the video still feels very good. The two still have a sense of CP. Chen Zheyuan currently has "Legend of Sword and Fairy IV" and "Lang Jun Disappointed" in stock. The big game ip is a big ip in Jinjiang. In 23 years, Chen Zheyuan's popularity will not be low, and he will rest a little later. After all, it was seamless into the group before. 04 Ding Yuxi, the girl on the list, hasn't come out for too long~ I miss him so much! answer：Ding Yuxi is filming "Dali Temple Shaoqing Tour". This drama is still very important to him. It is a work that the male protagonist carries the drama. The filming started in August and is now in the final stage. After the filming is completed, there will be more appearances , Ding Yuxi cooperated well with Perseverance Gravity, and there is a "Fenghua Lu of Ancient Music" under negotiation. 05 Bangmei said that Lin Yun was a star girl anyway. There's nothing in stock now. A: The main reason is that the film market has been cold in recent years, there are many main themes, and the resources in the Hong Kong circle are not very mobile. Although Lin Yun signed with Stephen Chow's company, the market has always been in the mainland, and he has not gone out very much. "The Victim" has been completed. Next, we are talking about a mango web drama "Painting the Heart". The male protagonist is talking about Hou Minghao. The relationship between the two is quite good.

