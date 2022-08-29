Original title: HOTTOYS HT Marvel Iron Man 3 Iron Man Mark MK7 Open Armor Version 1/6 Alloy Doll

While Hot Toys is committed to developing high-reduction 1:6 scale collectible doll products for movie characters, it is also launching more collectible product series through continuous innovation, aiming to bring more collection experience to players. Now with the “Diorama Series” scene series, the “Iron Man 3” Iron Man Mark 7 (Open Armor Edition) 1:6 scale alloy collection is released, giving Iron Man fans another chance to add it to their collection!

At the beginning of the Hot Toys reference movie “Iron Man 3”, Tony Stark suffers from anxiety after the battle in New York. He walks out of the restaurant due to physical discomfort. The remote control of the Mark 7 back armor opens, allowing him to be equipped in an instant. In particular, the “Diorama Series” scene series has been carefully crafted to create a complete set of “Iron Man 3” Iron Man Mark 7 (open armor version) 1:6 scale alloy treasures with a height of more than 36cm.

The doll is more than 32.5cm tall. In addition to restoring the fans’ favorite Iron Man classic metal red, gold, silver paint and alloy materials, it is also equipped with an armor opening function. This Iron Man Mark 7 has multiple armored valve designs, which are distributed on the helmet, shoulders, torso, arms and legs, etc. The armored valve design on the back of the doll can reveal the unique and complex internal structure and high-tech Mechanical details. There are a total of 17 LED light-emitting devices on different parts of the body of the doll, which can be powered by Type-C cable or installed on the platform that has been connected to the power supply to activate the LED light-emitting function. The LED light-emitting device on the front of the armor is located in the circular reactor on the chest. The positions where the LED light can be seen inside the armor include the head, shoulders, torso, arms and legs (light blue), and an equipped LED light is attached. The designed scene platform (can be powered by USB cable or install three 3A batteries at the bottom of the platform to activate the LED lighting function). At the same time, the platform can also be removed to display the Iron Man Mark7 1:6 scale collectible figure separately, which is a treasure that friends who like Iron Man cannot miss.

“Iron Man 3” Iron Man Mark VII (Open Armor Version) 1:6 Scale Alloy Collection Product Features:

-Meticulously built on the basis of the movie “Iron Man 3”, and highly restores the styling design of Iron Man Mark VII

-About 32.5cm high

– Collectibles contain alloy components

– Armor Features:

– High-fidelity paint technology to accentuate the metallic red, gold and silver designs on the armor

-The LED light-emitting position on the front of the armor is located in the circular chest reactor (requires electricity to activate)

-The position of the LED lights inside the armor includes the head, shoulders, main body, arms, hips and legs (light blue light, need to be powered on)

– Finely crafted details and designs inside the armor

-Specially designed scene platform, equipped with LED lighting design (white light, requires electricity to start)

Official price: 2380 yuan

Expected Shipments: Q2 2024

