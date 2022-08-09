Original title: HOTTOYS Star Wars Stormtrooper (Plating Silver Version) 1:6 Action Figure

Stormtrooper is one of the most representative Imperial Army characters in the Star Wars movies. In the film, they are seen holding laser rifles, wearing black bodysuits, white armor covering their bodies, and full-face helmets. Although the combat power is not at the top level, the victory lies in the large number of people. With the blessing of the crowd tactics, it is still an imperial arm that cannot be underestimated, and therefore is still loved by the audience. The Star Wars movie series with a history of nearly half a century has created countless classic characters, including the stormtrooper in black and white. Hot Toys has changed the classic color scheme of Stormtroopers, and specially created it with the design concept of electroplating silver. Through the latest electroplating process, the whole set of armor is plated with bright silver, which makes the doll more sci-fi charm. Hot Toys specially designed the doll armor and body according to the height ratio and shape of the characters, combined with cutting-edge doll production technology, structure and high-quality painting technology, to create a streamlined armor design, and at the same time, the doll’s acceptable Mobility is maximized. The exquisite detail design on the armor, combined with the body with more than 30 movable joints, can flexibly cope with large-scale movements. The doll comes with a laser pistol, a laser rifle and a hexagonal platform with the Empire logo and Stormtrooper nameplate printed on it. It is a must-see for Star Wars fans!

Star Wars Stormtrooper (Plated Silver Edition) 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure Features:

-Based on Stormtrooper’s base look in the “Star Wars” movies

-The armor is carefully designed and combined with electroplating silver paint, showing a delicate visual texture

– More than 30 movable joint bodies

-About 30cm high

-7 replaceable palms included

-1 pair of fists

-1 pair of relaxed palms

-1 pair of palms holding the weapon

-1 open left palm only

Clothing style:

– 1 set of carefully crafted Stormtrooper combat armor

– 1 set of black bodysuits

-1 equipment belt

– 1 pair of boots

arms:

-1 laser rifle

-1 laser pistol

Accessories:

-Specially designed platform with character name tags

