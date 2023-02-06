Source title: Hou Jingjian attended Anhui Satellite TV 2022 National Drama Festival and reunited with the crew of “Number of Romantic People”

Anhui Satellite TV’s “2022 National Drama Ceremony” will meet the audience at 19:30 in the evening. Under the guidance of the TV Drama Department of the State Administration of Radio and Television, the theme of this grand ceremony is “Strive for a new journey and praise the new era”. Hundreds of well-known actors, as well as powerful directors and creators, are the main creators of high-quality Chinese dramas such as “Counting the Romance”, “The World“, and “The Daughter of the Mountain”, sharing their creative experience and behind-the-scenes stories on the stage of the Chinese drama festival. Let’s look back at the good dramas and actors in the past year. The grand ceremony is divided into four chapters, which are “Looking at the Great Changes of the Times and Praising the New Era”, “Appreciating the Varieties of the World and Warming the World“, “Seeing Inspirational Growth, Cheering to the Future” and “Painting Struggles and Wonderful Actions” . As the opening chapter of “Looking at the Great Changes of the Times, Praising the New Era”, Yu Ding, the chief creative director of “Counting the Romance”, starring Hou Jingjian, and Suga Renzi also appeared to talk about their interpretation experience. “Number of Romances” focuses on the vivid and great revolutionary ancestors, and completes the panoramic narrative of thirty years of turbulent history. This is an affectionate look across time and space. See also CANALI 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection Elegant and Multiple Expressions “Number of Merry Men” is a pursuit of the main theme work in terms of the thickness of the audience group. Immersiveness and youthfulness are not small challenges. The leading actor Hou Jingjian said, “Because of his age span, he is under a lot of pressure. “Counting the Romance” not only shows the 30-year historical process, but also shows the personal growth of Chairman Mao Zedong. So he has to do his homework.” At the same time, Hou Jingjian also Thanks to the director for his trust in his personal performance. Anhui Satellite TV’s “National Drama Ceremony” has been successfully held for thirteen sessions so far, becoming one of the most influential annual events in the field of Chinese TV dramas, and also the most differentiated and IP-communicating annual event. The IP of the National Drama Ceremony is constantly integrating and innovating, changing with the times and needs. In terms of content creation, it closely follows the theme of the times, expands new dimensions, opens up new patterns, and shows a new atmosphere and new look for the development of Chinese dramas.

Anhui Satellite TV’s “2022 National Drama Ceremony” will meet the audience at 19:30 in the evening. Under the guidance of the TV Drama Department of the State Administration of Radio and Television, the theme of this grand ceremony is “Strive for a new journey and praise the new era”. Hundreds of well-known actors, as well as powerful directors and creators, are the main creators of high-quality Chinese dramas such as “Counting the Romance”, “The World“, and “The Daughter of the Mountain”, sharing their creative experience and behind-the-scenes stories on the stage of the Chinese drama festival. Let’s look back at the good dramas and actors in the past year.

The grand ceremony is divided into four chapters, which are “Looking at the Great Changes of the Times and Praising the New Era”, “Appreciating the Varieties of the World and Warming the World“, “Seeing Inspirational Growth, Cheering to the Future” and “Painting Struggles and Wonderful Actions” .

As the opening chapter of “Looking at the Great Changes of the Times, Praising the New Era”, Yu Ding, the chief creative director of “Counting the Romance”, starring Hou Jingjian, and Suga Renzi also appeared to talk about their interpretation experience. “Number of Romances” focuses on the vivid and great revolutionary ancestors, and completes the panoramic narrative of thirty years of turbulent history. This is an affectionate look across time and space.

“Number of Merry Men” is a pursuit of the main theme work in terms of the thickness of the audience group. Immersiveness and youthfulness are not small challenges. The leading actor Hou Jingjian said, “Because of his age span, he is under a lot of pressure. “Counting the Romance” not only shows the 30-year historical process, but also shows the personal growth of Chairman Mao Zedong. So he has to do his homework.” At the same time, Hou Jingjian also Thanks to the director for his trust in his personal performance.

Anhui Satellite TV’s “National Drama Ceremony” has been successfully held for thirteen sessions so far, becoming one of the most influential annual events in the field of Chinese TV dramas, and also the most differentiated and IP-communicating annual event. The IP of the National Drama Ceremony is constantly integrating and innovating, changing with the times and needs. In terms of content creation, it closely follows the theme of the times, expands new dimensions, opens up new patterns, and shows a new atmosphere and new look for the development of Chinese dramas.