Hou Yan: Holding the position is the best inheritance

“Curious, like, love.” On September 25, at the Qin Opera Theatre of Ningxia Performing Arts Group, Hou Yan, the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, used three key words to describe her feelings on the road of Qin Opera for more than 40 years.

Hou Yan has many labels on her body: “Dou E”, “Sanjie Yang”, “Liang Qiuyan”, “Diaochan”, “Salan Flower”… She uses her exquisite skills to carefully create characters with different personalities. The artistic image finally turned into a stage art charm that immersed in the hearts of the audience like a breeze and drizzle.

Hou Yan, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and head of the Qin Opera Theatre of Ningxia Performing Arts Group.

Stand firm and meet a better self on the opera stage

Hou Yan’s relationship with Qinqiang came from her mother Luo Xiaoying’s words and deeds. Since the age of 4, Hou Yan has often played with her mother, who is an actor in the Guyuan Qin Opera Troupe. At the age of 16, Hou Yan joined the Ningxia Qin Opera Troupe. However, in 1993, the Ningxia Qin Opera Theater was demolished and the troupe was temporarily disbanded. Hou Yan, who was in her early 20s, once bid farewell to the opera stage and was disheartened. Since then, she has set up a street stall, hosted, run a clothing business, and also filmed TV dramas and movies in China…

However, Hou Yan couldn’t let go of the “drama dream” in her heart.

“In the dead of night, I think of Qin Opera, which I learned and loved since I was a child. I thought about such a good art, but it didn’t develop well, and I cried many times because of grievances.” Hou Yan said.

In 2000, the mother, who was the head of the Yinchuan Qin Opera Troupe at the time, encouraged Hou Yan to return to the opera stage. She used all the money Hou Yan had saved from filming for many years to hire a teacher for her daughter, so that her daughter could re-learn and improve her drama performance. Hou Yan said: “I bid farewell to the stage for 5 years, but I never stopped practicing. When I re-entered the opera performance, I felt unprecedented solidity and happiness. I knew where my direction was, and my roots must still be on the opera stage. “.

Ten years of sharpening a sword. In 2011, Hou Yanxi picked “Plum Blossoms”. She won the 25th China Drama Plum Blossom Award, which is also the fourth time that Ningxia drama actors have won the highest award for Chinese drama performance art after Liu Ping, Zhang Xiaoqin and Li Xiaoxiong won the Plum Blossom Award.

Also play to the people, make the drama closer to the people

In Hou Yan’s eyes, Qin Opera is like a northwestern man, a particularly heavy man, which originated from the fiery life practice of the people.

Hou Yan said that Qin Opera is an art form that grows on the loess soil and cannot be separated from the atmosphere of the soil. If you stay away from the soil, the audience will be broken, and no one will watch it. This kind of art will die sooner or later. It must take root in the grassroots to have vitality. If you want Qin Opera art to develop better, you must also play to the people and make the drama closer to the people. .

For more than 40 years, from an ordinary actor to the winner of the Drama Plum Blossom Award, and then to the head of the Qin Opera Theatre of Ningxia Performing Arts Group, Hou Yan has drawn on the strengths of hundreds of schools and gradually formed a unique performance style. Complaint” and “Shuofang Tiange” and other traditional and new repertoires have performed more than 5,000 times so far.

“The masses have such high expectations for us, and every single of our performances must be worthy of them. During the performance, we just want to leave the judgment to the masses. Whether the stage works is good or not, the masses have the final say. This is our practice of literary and artistic creation. The vivid practice of ‘taking root in the people and taking root in life’. For whom do we want to create and for whom, this is a fundamental question.” Hou Yan said that we must not forget our original intention, stick to our ingenuity, strengthen our confidence, and create a fiery breath of life. , Into the good works in the hearts of the people, in order to reach the other side of the dream. As a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, I will take advocating morality and art as my life’s homework, and strive to become a disseminator of truth, goodness and beauty on the stage of drama, a practitioner of advanced culture, a leader of the fashion of the times, and a leader of social image. shaper.