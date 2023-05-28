Home » House in the countryside, with family furniture and a lot of history | Open House with Siomara Renno
Photos: Siomara Renno / Disclosure

Between Itajubá and Piranguçu, in Minas Gerais, and close to Campos do Jordão, in São Paulo, is the house in the Siomara Renno countryside. Rustic and designed by the owner herself, it began to be successful on the internet when Siomara decided to post photos of her now famous wood stove. But there are many highlights!

In every corner of the 460m² single storey house there is a story to be told, a piece of furniture passed down from generation to generation or a solution found by Siomara that impresses and inspires. That’s why I took a complete tour of the project and show you everything in the channel’s newest Open House!

You will realize that it is possible to reconcile old furniture and solutions in a modern and super cozy decor. The combination of the blue and burgundy colors of the windows is another strong point, in addition to the chalet’s glass ceiling and bathtub.

Press PLAY to see the full video!

For privacy reasons YouTube needs your permission to be loaded.

I Accept

Valentina’s House: Who planned the house design?

Siomara Renno: The entire project for the house was thought of by me, there was no architect.

CV: How is the house divided?

Siomara Renno: There are three suites, one inside the ground floor house and two chalets.

CV: And what is the total area of ​​the house?

Siomara Renno: The house is 462 square meters.

CV: What was your biggest inspiration:

Siomara Renno: Inspiration at grandma’s house! I was also inspired by the affective memories present in the house.

See also  What is Cod? – Panel therapy

CV: Can you tell us a highlight of the house?

Siomara Renno: People fell in love with the wood stove, I particularly think that everything is just my house without a place that I like more.

