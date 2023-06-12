Acne Paper Issue 18 New for Summer 2023

Acne Paper Issue 18 New Summer 2023 Acne Paper Issue 18 is created around a house filled with dreamy furniture, art and collectibles. To build the house of our dreams, we travel through time and space in search of the unique—from the intriguing creations of contemporary designers to iconic objects from the history of Art Deco; from surreal artwork to antiques and priceless objects. do.

The house has nine rooms and a garden, and together make up the ten chapters of this publication, each of which features video stories brought together by some of today’s most sought-after video makers. Behind every door is a set of conversations and informal interviews with ten luminaries from the worlds of art, design, architecture, performance, literature and interior design.

Different from the dance scenes of New York buildings, and also different from the stage performances of any opera house in the world, this house will give us a huge sense of drama the moment we step under the eaves. Each room incorporates the exchange of artists, knowledge, ideas and creativity.

House of Acne Paper House of Acne Paper

Acne Paper

The new “Acne Paper” presents a total of 151 works, including wall decorations by El Anatsui, Peter Collingwood and Hiva Alizadeh, paintings by Chris Ofili, Francis Picabia and Jacques-Émile Blanche, and chairs by Philippe Malouin, Shigeru Uchida and Hannah Levy Works, tables by Faye Toogood, Hervé Van der Straeten, Joseph Walsh and Rick Owens, tableware by Salvador Dalí, and 18K gold toilets by Maurizio Cattelan, the list goes on. Like an auction catalog for a collection, each work in the house is given a scholarly title.

The house presented on the cover is an artwork by Pablo Bronstein, which depicts an Art Deco villa decorated with a blue sky temple, flanked by two elegant clown Pierrots. On the back cover, we can see someone (perhaps the mistress of the manor?) having fun on the second floor, while Pierrot the clown is talking endlessly about the delicate gate in the garden, which annoys Columbaine.

Welcome to visit!

House of Acne Paper House of Acne Paper

Acne Paper

Entrance Photography: Jordan Hemingway; Styling: Robbie Spencer Interior Designer Nicky Haslam in conversation with Christopher Garis.

Living Room Photography: Liu Xiangyu; Styling: Georgia Pendlebury artist Wangechi Mutu in conversation with Michele Fossi.

Master bedroom photography: Nikolai von Bismarck Performance artist MJ Harper in conversation with Arian De Vos.

Study photography: Annemarieke van Drimmelen Furniture designer Mac Collins in conversation with Charlene Prempeh.

Kitchen photography: Sarna Osborne; Styling: Tamara Rothstein Cake artist Amy Yip in conversation with Tilly Macalister-Smith.

Restaurant photography: Zhong Ling; styling: Beat Bolliger artist Kour Pour in conversation with Amelia Stevens

Restroom photography: Erdem Moralioglu; styling: Ola Ebiti fragrance artist Sissel Tolaas in conversation with Jad Salfiti

Room photography: Carlijn Jacobs; Styling: Katie Burnett Architect Andreas Angelidakis in conversation with Irena Haiduk

Loft photographer: Andy Bradin; styling: Léopold Duchemin Writer and artist Yasmine Seale in conversation with Natasha Fraser.

Garden photographer: Théo de Gueltzl; Styling: Raphael Hirsch Architect Frida Escobedo in conversation with Arabella Smith.

House of Acne Paper House of Acne Paper

Published by Acne Studios, the house of Acne Paper

2023 Spring/Summer Issue 18

504 sheets 27 x 22 cm

International Distribution: KD Presse

Worldwide release: June 8, 2023

ISSN：9772000070734

MSRP: 40.00 EUR

Alexandre Barret

[email protected]