HOUSE OF ERRORS Officially Releases New Clothing Collection | Hypebeast

The new British brand HOUSE OF ERRORS, managed by the designer FULLY, has officially launched its own new clothing series after joining hands with ALIVEFORM to create 3D printed shoes.

This time the eye-catching items include “400K-STITCH MAN OF THE DUNES HOODIE” – a hoodie with exquisite embroidery and matching flared trousers. The front of the top is embroidered with as many as 23 different colors. A story about a man being forcibly fed ancient psychedelic drugs, and then abandoned in the Gobi Desert by Mongolian gangsters; HOUSE OF ERRORS, which has an avant-garde vision for fluffy down jackets, also brings a variety of filling designs with full visual tension, such as Lamborghini Countach, Alejandro Jodorowsky directed the surreal film “Holy Mountain” themed vest, as well as the brand’s “open eye” logo crossbody bag, tie and so on.

The above series is expected to be released at 7:00 pm London time and 2:00 pm New York time on May 27th. Interested readers may wish to scroll down to learn more.

