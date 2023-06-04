Household tip: effective remedy against mosquitoes

Sprays, candles and technical aids against mosquitoes stink, are expensive or do not help at all. But this trick costs nothing and also smells good.

Did you know that citronella candles do not help against mosquitoes? On the contrary: their light even attracts the pests. And the sprays? According to Stiftung Warentest, they only help if they contain numerous chemicals such as icaridin, diethyltoluamide (DEET), citriodiol and para-menthane 3.8 diol (PMD) – is so much chemical on the skin good for you?

It is better to resort to this ingenious and simple trick that grandmothers already knew to appreciate.

Grandma’s ingenious trick against mosquitoes

The solution against mosquitoes are tomato leaves and panicles. Their fine glandular hairs secrete scents that are supposed to keep pests away. But the smell also keeps mosquitoes away.

Important The trick only works with the leaves and stems of the tomatoes. Not with the tomato fruits. There are no glandular hairs on them.

So if you want to protect your home from mosquitoes, you should hang several stems and leaves of tomatoes in front of the windows. Alternatively, you can put the leaves of tomato plants in a vase on the windowsill. This prevents mosquitoes from entering the apartment through the open window.

Since the odorants have a radius of action of just under a meter, the method does not work quite as well on the balcony and terrace as it does on a window. But here you can put tomato plants in pots around your seat so that you have some protection from the biting bugs.

Tipp Ideally, check daily how strong the smell of the leaves and stems of the tomatoes is. If the smell is already very weak, you should replace them so that the protection against mosquitoes is maintained.