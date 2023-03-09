The 2023 school year began and the municipality of Cipolletti continues with the open call to access the student discount on urban bus tickets. Interested parties must appear at the transportation address.

From the municipality of the city of Cipolletti they informed that those interested in obtaining the ticket must go to the transport address located at Brentana street 571 from Monday to Friday between 07:30 and 13:00, with the requested documentation.

They will be able to access the benefitor students of the initial, primary and secondary level. For inquiries you can contact 2995889023.

He current value of the urban bus ticket in Cipolletti is $90. Those who get the discount student will pay only $19.80. In addition, there is the social ticket to which retirees and pensioners have access, which has a value of $40.50, according to reports from the supervision area of ​​the municipality.

What are the requirements for the student ticket?

Those interested in accessing the benefit must present at the transportation address with the following documentation:

Last ID in hand and copy.

SUBE card in hand and copy.

Regular student certificate and copy.

It should be clarified that the benefit is only for urban transport in the city of Cipolletti.

