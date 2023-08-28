How are students safe in traffic?

After the summer holidays, they’re walking the streets again: large groups of school children. Pupils are also well insured, but not everywhere. What you should know.

After the summer holidays, they can be seen walking down the street again: large groups of school children going to school, laughing and giggling. With their satchels strapped proudly to their backs, they cross the street – some look left and right beforehand – some don’t. Parents of elementary school students in particular are worried about their children, because an accident can happen quickly.

Our school children are well insured through the statutory accident insurance, but only in the event of an accident directly at school, on the way to school or at events organized by the school. The insurance does not cover doing homework at home, private tutoring, leisure activities during a class trip or interrupting the way to school for private reasons.

When are students insured?

In short: school children are always insured by statutory accident insurance if they are in the school’s organizational area of ​​responsibility. That is, when they are at school, when they go home to or from school, for example, or for childcare, or when they are at events organized by the school or the class teacher.

This applies to pupils from general or vocational schools as well as to children attending day-care facilities, children being looked after and participants in preparatory measures for admission to day-care facilities, schools and universities.

There is also insurance cover on school trips or school festivals if the events are organized by the school, carried out by the school or are responsible for accompanying them. If students organize a celebration on their own, for example a graduation party, they are not insured by statutory accident insurance.

Insurance coverage on the way to school

Pupils are therefore insured on the way to school and on the way home. But what about the way to grandma, homework help or girlfriend? The German Statutory Accident Insurance (DGUV) reports that the same applies to students as to the routes to the insured activity and back from there as to employees, although the age of the children is taken into account here.

A small swerve on the way home would cost an adult insurance cover, with children a judge decides on a case-by-case basis. One thing is clear: the direct (immediate) routes to school and back from there are insured. The starting or ending point of the insured path is usually the place where the student is “at home”, usually the parents’ home.

However, the way to school can also start at another location or end there (so-called third location). This would be the case, for example, if an older student does not go to school from home but from a friend’s parents’ house where he stayed overnight. However, the prerequisite for insurance cover in these cases is a stay of at least two hours at the place and that the way from the third place to the school is not much further than from your own home.

The same goes for the way back. However, it should be noted that the insured journey home also ends at this third location. For example, if a student who is about to graduate from high school first visits his girlfriend for more than two hours after class, his insured journey home ends that day at the girlfriend’s house. The later journey home from the girlfriend is then private and is considered uninsured.

Exception for supervised children

The insurance cover is more extensive in cases where younger students have to stay with classmates or grandma because they still need to be cared for. For this purpose, the legislator has included an exception in the law. If the pupil needs care before or after school due to his age and the parents cannot provide this themselves because of their professional activities, there are deviations in the way to the care center (grandma, parents of classmates and so on) as well as the later way from there to the School or home insured.