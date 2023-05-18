How awesome was the online game master 15 years ago? The legendary experience of carrying the Mingjiao banner alone is comparable to that of Zhang Wuji – yqqlm

Original title: How awesome was the online game master 15 years ago? The legendary experience of carrying the banner of Mingjiao alone is comparable to that of Zhang Wuji

Who doesn’t have an angry horse in fresh clothes, high-spirited, to achieve a dream of dominance in the world? But the world is never just fighting and killing, but more about entanglements and sophistication.

Just like Mr. Chen Shixiang left the classic saying when he commented on “The Eight Parts of the Dragon” that “everything is evil, and no one is wronged”, if you want to become a legendary figure in the world, how can you learn a few magic tricks to dominate Easy things in martial arts?

However, even though the times have changed and the years have changed, there has been a legend in martial arts online games that “Aunt Wang” guarded Mingjiao alone for 15 years and was invincible all over the ancient tombs.

For the old players who experienced that era, the ID of Aunt Wang broke away from the status of a pure player “Great God”, and has already become the Mingjiao belief of a generation. The younger brother is not talented, so I came to tell you today that Aunt Wang’s legendary experience is comparable to the online game version of Zhang Wuji.

Aunt Wang, who was given the nickname “Vulcan”, although her name is Aunt, she is actually a true man of iron and blood. He made his debut when domestic martial arts online games were just emerging, and he fell in love with the background setting of Mingjiao who dared to love and hate, so he made a bold statement——I have no regrets in this life to join Mingjiao.

What is unexpected is that Aunt Wang has really adhered to the Mingjiao for 15 years alone. Even if this sect has been in decline, she never gave up. Relying on this perseverance and determination, she was “mixed” into everyone’s mind. Brother Mingjiao.

To be honest, there are more players with perseverance and determination. Just doing these things is not enough to make you a legend in the world, but the most amazing thing about Aunt Wang is that every word and deed in the game has a clear teaching. The taste of the big brother.

Unlike those high-ranking game masters, although Aunt Wang also threw tens of thousands of dollars and smashed the “money ability” moment of pet savvy 10 for three consecutive days, most of his game time was mixed in the PVP map Yanwang Tomb , with a group of gang brothers “contracting” props to reward the richest ninth floor of the ancient tomb.

It’s enough to just drive a large car with high combat power to contract various rewards on the PVP map. The most deadly thing is that Aunt Wang also put down the ruthless work of “the ninth floor of the ancient tomb is my home, and whoever comes to my home will kill him”. So he was targeted by many masters.

During that time, Aunt Wang was either chasing and killing members of rival gangs in the ancient tomb, or being “arrested” by the elite squad of rival gangs… Such a style of being a member of the Demon Cult is very similar to a martial arts novel The Mingjiao disciples described not only made Aunt Wang the great devil in the arena, but also attracted the attention and support of many good brothers.

In addition to being ruthless to the enemy, Aunt Wang has nothing to say to the brothers in her gang, so she focuses on caring for every detail.

Brothers in the gang are in need of money to give money, lack of equipment to give equipment, even if they are frustrated in relationship issues, Aunt Wang can find you a new relationship in minutes, which can be called the martial arts version of Doraemon.

In addition, when the gang organizes the activities of running business and transporting darts, Aunt Wang will ride on the fastest Pegasus mount every time to escort the brothers in the gang all the way.

On this road, not to mention those dart robbers who have evil intentions and want to become famous and kill people, even the mobs on the roadside can be “digged three feet into the ground” by Aunt Wang. Hacked to death with a knife, let the brothers just walk the darts with peace of mind.

This is why even when Mingjiao is no longer strong, and Aunt Wang has been defeated repeatedly in the global competition, there are still a group of die-hard fans running to use the trumpet to support him, hoping from the bottom of their hearts that he can represent Mingjiao won the world championship once.

Because in the minds of these players, Aunt Wang seems to be integrated with the Mingjiao sect and has become a “walking bright roof”.

During Aunt Wang’s 15-year career in Mingjiao, there are still many legends left behind by him, such as the 365-day online routine every day, rain or shine, or that he can make the national uniform the first with a single cloud-piercing arrow. Emei, the first gang of beggars, and the first Tianshan recruited to play the feat of the global competition…

Of course, Aunt Wang’s footprints are not limited to just one game. If you pay enough attention, you can play in the “Tianlong Babu” end game, “Tianlong Babu” nostalgic server, “Jianwang 3”, “Tianya Mingyue Dao” “, “Naishuihan” and many other martial arts games, you can see his bold and majestic figure.

