This is a useless review, in the sense that the performances of Busoni’s “Doktor Faust” in the Florentine Maggio ended on Tuesday. But this show, one of the most successful seen in recent times, cannot be ignored. And also an opportunity, for those who had never attended it, to discover this work, a rather neglected masterpiece, even though it had already been performed twice in Florence: in 1942 in the Italian premiere and in 1964 in the of the famous expressionist Maggio. It was also the first time that the work was given in Florence in the German original: the completion by Philipp Jarnach was still used (Busoni left the work unfinished when he died in 1924, after having thought and worked on it for fifteen years), while perhaps it could have been the occasion to propose that of Anthony Beaumont on the basis of Busoni’s notes that came to light later.

But it is a detail compared to the value of Florentine production. Busoni, as is well known, is not only based on Goethe but blends Marlowe and above all the beloved puppet shows of the German popular tradition, under the banner of a theater understood primarily as artifice, play, marvel, which does not exclude depth of thought: if anything, it exalts it. Not by chance, Maurizio Biondi recalls in his beautiful essay on the program, according to Busoni “the opera par excellence” was «Die Zauberflöte», a fairy tale readable on several levels but always eminently theatrical. Thus, in his “Faust” the dramaturgy proceeds by juxtaposed and non-overlapping panels, it becomes a succession of entirely horizontal scenes, and the places of operatic convention, marches, choirs, spells, falling in love, are subjected to a kind of expressionist and autobiographical distortion, sometimes even ironic. Listening is believing the quotation from the famous Lutheran choir «Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott» in the second scene.

And it is curious, for example, that in a work on Faust Margherita does not appear (and to think that in Germany Gounod’s extremely popular «Faust» was renamed «Margarete») and the heart of the action is moved to the court of the Duke of Parma. Therefore, if the nature of this «Faust» is not philosophical, but poetic and autobiographical, Davide Livermore is right to avoid the philosopher and smoke and present it with a wealth of wonderfully pop and baroque, iridescent and surprising images. The team is the usual one (scenes by Giò Forma, costumes by Mariana Fracasso, lights by Fiammetta Baldisseri, videos – many videos – by D-Wok) and the livermorisms are all there, few times like this pertinent and overwhelming. Burning or starry skies, Faust as a piano virtuoso who seduces by playing it before the instrument rises in the empyrean (Busoni was a famous pianist, and the recited Prologue is accompanied by his performance of the “Campanella”), satyr and blindfolded goats like image of bestial desire, Freudian clinics and doctors contemporary with the composition, etc.: the goal of the director is wonder. But Livermore does not escape the need to “tell”, and he also demonstrates that he knows how to do it very well. That all the characters are hidden behind the mask of Busoni himself makes explicit the autobiographical component of the work, which is ultimately the author’s search for himself and for his theatre.

For once, then, direction and management go on the same side. From the podium, a very confident Cornelius Meister clearly highlights all of Busoni’s orchestral ideas, but without falling into the trap of the calligraphic and indeed ensuring the whole work a theatrical rhythm without yielding. In short, he too “tells”: the breadth of the quotations, the apparent lack of homogeneity of the materials, the German symphonic breath and the Italian cantabile which also find a dramaturgical synthesis and credibility even before a musical one. The work flies, all its visionary and fragmentary genius is appreciated (like a book whose author has not had time to give the definitive revision) and the performances of both the Orchestra and the Chorus of Lorenzo Fratini are grandiose. The company is also very good. Dietrich Henschel, Faust, announced indisposed, does not always have the required volume and hints rather than sing it some high notes: however, he holds up an infinite part with authority and enlivens it with an intelligent phrasing and a perfect stage presence. Daniel Brenna, also cold, plays the part of Mefistofele who here is a tenor of hysterical expressionism, a Tambourmajor of the «Wozzeck» multiplied by three: so to speak, he enters the scene with a succession of A natural, B flat and B natural , like this, in a row, then the high C also comes. That these notes are all beautiful, I would not say; but they are there and issued with certainty. Magnificent, I have no other adjectives, Olga Bezsmertna as Duchess of Parma; the Master of Ceremonies of Wilhelm Schinghammer and Joseph Dahdah, a young tenor to keep an eye on, are very solid, in the double part of the Duke and Valentino, who however here is an anonymous «Soldat, Bruder des Mädchens» (the non-Margherita, in short); in general excellent throughout the very long poster.

At the last of the four performances, the hall was not full but not very empty either, populated above all by season-ticket holders who returned to see the show again and by young people embarked with some promotion: in short, an ideal audience who in fact attended the performance mesmerized and in the end applauded for a long time. In Florence they are putting on very remarkable shows (and the «Meistersinger» Gatti-Michieletto are announced for June, therefore unmissable): perhaps it would be appropriate to think carefully before sending Alexander Pereira away, especially if the names that go around in the succession give the creeps just hearing them…