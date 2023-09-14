How current Verdi is according to Chailly

Last stop of La Scala’s long European tour, in Paris, accompanied by the presentation, at the embassy, ​​of the new season for the French public. Then in the evening, on the Champs-Elysées, here is Riccardo Chailly, Choir and Orchestra in an all-Verdi, symphonies, choirs and dance songs, with all the most awaited national pop hits, from “Va’ pensiero” to the overture of the Unnominable, and even some more unusual songs, at least in concert. At a glance, it would have been said to be a “flagship” program inspired by the current Italian national-sovereign movement, as if General Vannacci had chosen it: true Italianness, patriotism, the rhetoric of our father Verdi who cried and loved for everyone. And instead, the way it was laid out and executed, it reveals exactly the opposite: Verdi, of course, is the arch-Italian, but perfectly inserted into the Europe of his time, and with his gaze always turned towards the future, never towards the past. The man was the exact opposite of the narrow-minded conservative; the artist, even more.

Of course, you have to do them like this, these pages worn out by use and abuse of advertising or, indeed, identity. And they immediately look new. Starting with surprising effects: the diminuendo on “An oath!” which introduces “Si riseste il leon di Castiglia”, the Troubadour chorus which fades slowly as if dissolving in the air, the attack of “Jerusalem!” by the Lombardi, a piano so soft that at first I thought that part of the choir was singing off stage, the slightly frivolous and very French elegance of the “Don Carlos” dance songs (and what a shot of the mesmerized violins). And, above all, Chailly’s idea that “the scenic word”, as Verdi called it, also applies to the chorus: and here “Patria oppressa” is paradigmatic, for me Verdi’s most beautiful chorus, where the people truly becomes a character. Orchestra in great shape, Alberto Malazzi’s Chorus simply paradigmatic, with fabulous homogeneity, power and dynamics.

Here there would be the question of authenticity, which is difficult to explain although very easy to understand. Why the “right” phrasing and colors for Verdi are these remains a mystery: but they undoubtedly are. At the end of the Triumph of Aida, another one was unleashed in the hall, with standing ovations, rhythmic applause, even a couple of “Viva Verdi!”. Encore with the choir acclaiming Simone as soon as he was elected doge: as if to remember that Verdi passionately loved Italy, but he didn’t respect Italians too much. Other than Vannacci.

