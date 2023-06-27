how did it go with the rating in its debut, with Karina Zampini driving

After the good response that the first season of famous serving hatchdecided to launch the second season of the cooking cycle. The program started with the presentation of four new figures and the conduction of Carina Zampini, instead of Paula Chaves. As with the previous edition, some celebrities were more concentrated and organized than others and there was no lack of laughter, anger, pearls and the classic emotional moment.

As in the previous edition, sixteen celebrities will compete in groups to show who is the best cook. The teams, as in the version with amateur participants, will be led by Pablo Massey and Juan Gaffuri, while Roberto Ottini will be in charge of guiding and helping them in the process. In Geraldine Neumann won the first cycle of the culinary reality show.

Rating: Monday’s numbers

Meanwhile, this Monday, June 26, LAM led in America, while Famous Portholes 2 debuted with a good average compared to what the original edition marks. While, Masterchef Argentina It was the most viewed of the day.

First place went to Masterchef Argentina 11.8 rating points. In the second position was Telefe News con 11.3. The 8 Steps to a Million he was in third place with 10.9. In fourth position was Pantanal con 10.6 points. While The News of the People they were in fifth place with 9.3 points.

Monday’s average

Regarding the overall average, the day was again in the hands of Telefe with 9.4. He Thirteen was second with 5.9. He Third place went to América TV with 2.6. Fourth place went to El Nueve with 2.5. While Public TV did 0.7 and Net TV was in sixth place with 0.2, in the last Bravo TV with 0.1.





