Since its establishment in 1899, S.PELLEGRINO, the world-renowned star table water, has been committed to delivering gourmet dining culture and leading the exquisite and elegant Italian lifestyle.San Pellegrino has long been known for its【Rich mineral fragrance】and【Delicate and dense bubbles】Blending with food, skillfully retaining the original flavor of food, enhancing the experience of taste buds, becoming the first choice of world-renowned restaurants【star table water】。

Why can San Pellegrino be regarded as an elegant example of Italian exquisite life and fashion art? No matter in high-end restaurants or in daily life, San Pellegrino appears on people’s tables, accompanying food lovers from all over the world to gather, share and enjoy moments? Let us walk into its fascinating brand story together.





From miracle water to global popularity

【An authentic handed down】

As early as the 13th century, the small town of San Pellegrino was famous for its natural and pure water quality.Da Vinci, a genius and food loverIn the early 16th century, he traveled long distances to the small town of San Pellegrino, visited the water source for research, and drew the local landscape. This work is still collected in Windsor Castle.The unique geographical environment and the pure water quality from the Alps also allowed San Pellegrino to harvest【Miracle Water】The reputation of San Pellegrino has also become famous.





【A Taste Wonderland】

Sipping San Pellegrino, a unique triple【Wonderland of Taste】Layer by layer: 1)The rich mineral aroma of San Pellegrino is as mellow as fine winewhich is due to the just right combination of natural minerals in the water, among which the content of strontium is as high as 4.2 mg/L, which belongs toHigh-strontium mineral water with a balanced ratio of calcium and magnesium ionsbringing a unique mineral aroma and mellow taste; 2) followed by its delicate, dense and long-lasting bubbles complementing the plump water body, awakening the taste buds and purifying the senses;

It is worth mentioning that, contained inThe carbon dioxide in San Pellegrino sparkling water comes from the Italian geothermal field, which is taken from nature and brings fine and dense bubblesSlightly stimulates the taste buds, and has outstanding taste balancing ability; 3) During the journey of taste buds, the minerals, bubbles and food of San Pellegrino blend and sublimate, skillfully retaining the original flavor of the food, while presenting and enhancing the ingredients properly Its layered sense and original flavor are like a legendary sensory journey, enhancing every moment of taste bud experience.





Over the years, San Pellegrino has passed on the world-renowned outstanding quality and classic unique taste.“Accompaniment star selection, delicious taste”The brand concept has been shining on the exquisite banquets all over the world.It is the designated water and official partner of the “World Sommelier Cradle” International Sommelier Association (Association de la Sommellerie Internationale), the world/Asia’s 50 best restaurants list and global star hotelsand is also the designated meal companion on the menus of world-renowned restaurants and celebrity chefs.





【A rare water source】

Behind the wonderland of taste is San Pellegrino’s commitment to rare water sources since its establishment.Inheriting the high quality of Italian star table water, San Pellegrino insists on onlySingle point of water filling. The San Pellegrino spring from the Italian Alps is taken from 1300 meters below the aquifer, and its water flows through the Dolomite, and it has been naturally infiltrated for 30 years;

At the same time, adhere to strict high standards toWater quality test every 30 minutes and production control of over 700 channels, keep the water quality always stable as before. For more than 120 years, San Pellegrino has delivered the deliciousness of sparkling mineral water and explored food and the world with perseverance and persistence.





【An Italian brand popular all over the world】

As early as the 19th century, San Pellegrino was endowed with the logo of the “Symbol of Excellence” (Symbol of Excellence), an Italian high-quality product, and the iconic “Red Star” has since shined all over the world. So far, San Pellegrino has become popular in more than 150 countries and regions around the world, leading the food culture.at the same timeSan Pellegrino is also a long-term member of the Italian Luxury Industry Association (ALTAGAMMA)together with many Italian first-line brands, conveys the refined and elegant Italian lifestyle to the world.





Leading the catering industry, interpreting a bright future and food aesthetics

As a “star table water”, San Pellegrino has been committed to providing an international stage for young chefs all over the world to show themselves, discovering, selecting and cultivating future new stars in the culinary industry for the industry. Since the inception of the first competition in 2015,San Pellegrino World Young Chef CompetitionAssemble the world‘s peak forces, start the industry’s peak duel, and witness the rise of countless young catering talents.

San Pellegrino invites well-known and authoritative chefs in the industry to help form an independent judging panel to help young chefs break through the limitations of personal experience and view food from a more pertinent and diverse perspective, making the whole competition shine with a different kind of brilliance.

As one of the most prestigious competitions in the young chef industry, this competition provides a platform for new catering stars to communicate and learn from each other. It will continuously send new forces to the industry in the future, and jointly shape the “future of food” with the new generation of young chefs. important influence.





2022-2023 San Pellegrino World Young Chef Competition Judges Lineup in Mainland China Division

(From left to right: Stefan Stiller, Qiu Qiong, Zhang Yong, Tan Qiwen, DeAille Tam, Stafano Bacchelli)





2022-2023 San Pellegrino World Young Chef Competition Global Finals Judges Lineup

(From left to right: Pía León, Eneko Atxa, Hélène Darroze, Vicky Lau, Nancy Silverton, Julien Royer, Riccardo Camanini)

In addition to cultivating new forces, San Pellegrino has also made solid efforts for sustainable development. For more than 120 years, San Pellegrino has been ensuring stable water quality and pure taste with strict high standards and pure taste, and has passed the international water management alliance AWS (The Alliance for Water Stewardship) standard certification, focusing on the sustainability of limited resources Development, it is expected to achieve 100% water recycling in water sources by 2025, use renewable energy in product production, and continuously optimize product packaging and logistics transportation. It has always focused on the key commitment of environmental protection, taking responsibility for the society and empowering the environment. Bring the moistness and richness of the taste buds, explore the food, and ensure the sustainable development of water resources and the ecological environment through a high sense of social responsibility and execution.





San Pellegrino Water Source San Pellegrino Spring has been certified by AWS International Sustainable Water Resources Management in 2020

Star selection for accompaniment, shining new journey. For a long time, San Pellegrino has also paid tribute to fashion art and film culture with its innate Italian exquisite life aesthetics. The favorite choice of global official partners such as Locarno International Film Festival.

From Bergamo, Italy to the whole world, San Pellegrino sincerely invites every consumer who loves food and fashion to enjoy an elegant and stylish life with Italian exquisite lifestyle.







