How did the Balaclava headgear, which originated in the war, become a hot fashion item?

In the recently concluded fashion week, a familiar item filled the show and street shooting. Balaclava, named after the city of the same name in Crimea, is a headgear that covers the face and neck. It is divided into various styles according to the coverage area. The material is mostly wool knitting, which has excellent cold protection and warmth retention. This kind of outdoor protective equipment, which was born in war a hundred years ago and was once regarded as a symbol of gangster culture, has frequently appeared in fashion series and styling in recent years.

According to data from the fashion shopping search platform Lyst, the number of searches for Balaclava has continued to rise in the past three years, and the search volume for the keywords “Balaclava” and “Knitted Hood knitted headgear” will soar by 344% in 2021 alone. The number of videos with the “#balaclava” tag on TikTok has reached 298.3 million views as of October 2022, nearly tripling from last year. There’s no denying that Balaclava has officially gone mainstream. As the cold season is approaching, Hypebeast will look back on the past and present of this autumn and winter item, and analyze why it has become the current Hype style.

Origin and development

Born in the Battle of Balaclava

During the Crimean War of 1854, British troops arrived in the seaport town of Balaclava in Crimea, but their uniforms were not strong enough to withstand the cold wind and morale was low. When the news came back to the country, it sparked a public outcry, forcing the government to produce woven head coverings for soldiers to cover their faces, ears and necks. This kind of headgear with excellent thermal performance became popular in the army because it helped the British army survive the cold winter in Eastern Europe, and later generations named it after the place name of the battle “Balaclava”.

Balaclava can not only play a protective function when soldiers perform tasks, but also hide facial features, which is why Balaclava is often associated with special forces, mercenaries and other images. In Eastern Europe, where it was born, Eastern European militiamen and civil rights fighters used Balaclava’s concealment to avoid government surveillance. For example, the members of the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot often wore brightly knitted hoods when performing outside.

Outdoor protective equipment for racing, skiing, etc.

At the same time, Balaclava fits well with the protection needs of outdoor sports such as wind protection, cold protection, and face protection, so it has gradually become a common protective equipment in sports such as racing, mountaineering, and skiing. Most of the materials are more functional technical fabrics. For example, in F1 motorsport, drivers will wear Balaclava made of Nomex fiber to prevent the head from being burned by fire.

Major outdoor manufacturers have launched a large number of Balaclava products in the last century, and derived variations on them. For example, the Nike ACG Ninja Fleece Hoodie, which has been very popular in the Gorpcore circle in recent years, or the Steep Tech Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt, which is re-engraved in the Supreme x The North Face series this season, are all combinations of Balaclava and other functional clothing.

Drill rap and gangster culture symbols

At the end of the last century, global organized crime began to increase frequently, and black hoods with only eyes exposed became the standard for terrorists. As a result, Balaclava is linked to “violent crime”. Many countries have even introduced relevant laws to prohibit face coverings. For example, in the anti-face covering law passed in France in 2010, the public is explicitly prohibited from wearing Balaclava, Islamic burqa and other items that completely cover the face.

Street gangs, on the other hand, exploited the public’s fear of the Balaclava and misappropriated its function of intimidation and deterrence. Therefore, Balaclava has always been a very common symbol in hip-hop music deeply influenced by gangster culture. In the early 2010s, Drill rap with a dark, wild and violent style began to spread in the south of Chicago, and formed a branch UK Drill after landing in the United Kingdom. For this style of Rapper, Balaclava has become the most tabbed decoration.

into mainstream fashion

Favored by subcultural groups

Photographs of hooded terrorists on TV in the 1980s led Walter Van Beirendonck, a fledgling boy who had been obsessed with masks since childhood, to study the symbolism of Balaclava and eventually incorporate it into his fashion language. As one of the first menswear designers to bring Balaclava to the runway, the element has always played an important role in Walter Van Beirendonck’s collections, most notably his 1993 collaboration with denim brand Mustang Wild & Lethal Trash.

And this kind of rebellious and hidden design element also attracted Raf Simons, another subculture enthusiast. Balaclava can be seen from the early spring and summer of 2002 to the autumn and winter of 2021 by Raf Simons of the same name. Of the 65 runway looks he designed for the CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC Fall/Winter 2018 collection, 48 of them wore Balaclava. A fire jacket and protective rubber boots, paired with a hand-woven Balaclava, helped him convey the season’s theme of “protection and safety.”

Demna Gvasalia, who grew up in Georgia during the collapse of the Soviet Union, has more mixed feelings about Balaclava. As early as the VETEMENTS period, Balaclava has been used to show Eastern European fashion culture, and then in the Balenciaga 2022 autumn and winter show, all models wore headgear in and out of “Wall Street”, forming a strong contrast.

Street and outdoor styles become mainstream

After the 2010s, Balaclava’s exposure in the fashion circle gradually increased, and at that time it was the time when street, outdoor and other styles received attention from the public. The connection between the two is evident. After designers from the street have entered the old fashion houses, Balaclava, which is closely related to the street and the outdoors, has naturally become the new favorite of these brands.

Balaclava appeared intensively in Virgil Abloh’s last season of Louis Vuitton menswear collection (Spring/Summer 2022) as a symbol of hip-hop culture. At the same time, the white snow in the pilot film can’t help but make people guess whether the large number of Balaclava elements in this season are It is also related to Virgil’s love of skiing at the time. Matthew Williams, who is in a similar situation, has also added Balaclava elements in the last two seasons of Givenchy, and the proportion is increasing.

The epidemic promotes the fashion of “protection”

Balaclava elements began to be frequently used by designers and the search volume of “Balaclava” showed an exponential growth on major platforms, all of which happened after 2020. An epidemic has spawned a series of emerging industries, and the beauty of protective tools has naturally attracted attention. The mandatory wearing of masks makes Balaclava, which has a similar protective effect, a more fashionable alternative. The style with apocalyptic atmosphere satisfies consumers’ “concealment” psychology, and at the same time, it also has a good thermal function, which can be said to kill three birds with one stone.

In the YZY SZN9 series released at the 2023 Spring/Summer Fashion Week in the past, you can see many designs borrowed from Balaclava. As a loyal fan of the accessory, from the Balenciaga show to the “DONDA” audition, Kanye has been spotted wearing Balaclava many times in the past year, and his favor for Balaclava has been as early as the 2014 autumn and winter joint capsule series with APC. It is obvious in the middle. In addition, many brands such as Off-White™ have also integrated into Balaclava this season, which is enough to see the mainstream status of this element today.

After more than a century of changes, Balaclava has been endowed with various cultural attributes. Driven by the epidemic, it has suddenly become one of the most popular items. However, not everyone is positive about this. British feminist activist Jeanette Forder said that in the past, when she was running alone, she was startled by a man who passed by shouting, and the other party ran away. Making Balaclava a mainstream accessory that people are accustomed to will make it easier for the perpetrator to escape. This makes one wonder if the rapid popularity of Balaclava will lead to more and more countries such as the French version introducing relevant bans? Will the Balaclava boom in the future cool off quickly as the epidemic ends?