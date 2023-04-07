In general, we buy things because we like them. Sustainability is often just around the cornerFortunately, things have changed in recent years. The average consumer is becoming more aware of the negative impact of his purchases. This is also the case when it comes to garden furniture. It’s high time to learn about this! This way you can immediately make the right choices when it comes to your outdoor furniture.

What is sustainable garden furniture?

The word sustainability has several meanings, as you can read below. On the one hand it is about the period in which the item can be used and on the other hand it is about ecology.

Durable (adjective, adverb; comparative degree: more durable, superlative degree: most durable) 1. long-lasting 2. little subject to wear or decay 3. little impact on the environment: sustainable energy sources wind, sun, hydropower, etc.; sustainable manufacturing.

When it comes to furniture – just like any other item or appliance – it is second-hand is still the most environmentally friendly choice. For the simple reason that no new resources are needed and you extend the life of an existing item. If you still want to invest in new furniture, it is best to look at the materials used during production. The longer a garden chair or table lasts, the less new garden furniture we all need. And the environment only benefits from that. Please note: you often make different choices for outdoor furniture than for your interior.

Which materials should I (not) choose?

The better choices

It may not be your first reflex when purchasing new outdoor furniture, but the most environmentally friendly choice is items made from second-hand or recycled wood. Easily recognizable by the FSC-Recycled label, which indicates that the products are made from at least 85% recycled wood.

The next choice is hardwood with an FSC quality mark – like these items at Kees Smit Tuinmeubelen. They last for years and come from sustainably managed forests. If you have the choice, it is best to choose European hardwoods, including oak, chestnut or Robinia. Tropical hardwood, on the other hand, has to travel a gigantic distance to get to us. Also coniferous wood with a quality mark is a good option with a limited impact on the environment.

Rattan and bamboo are also among the wise options. Rattan is a hard type of liana that grows in tropical rainforests. Bamboo is a type of grass. That doesn’t sound too sustainable given the distance, right? But both plants grow very fast and need little water. As a result, growth and felling have little impact on nature. Be aware that Rotan is slightly less resistant to bad weather – and that is not unimportant in Western Europe.

Choices with a greater impact

I myself have years ago in one aluminium garden set invested. The material in itself may be strong and light, but the production of such furniture unfortunately costs a lot of energy. An aspect that I did not pay enough attention to during the purchase moment. Fortunately, aluminum is known to last a very long time when you maintain it properly. With a scratch or a rust stain, it looks like new with a lick of paint. And to enjoy them for an extra long time, you can treat the items with wax.

Then there are also garden pieces out plastic. In terms of external properties, they score quite well: they are strong since they are made of hard plastic and they often come in all the colors you want. Although they do wear out a lot faster than the sustainable variants made of wood. Plastic is sustainable, but if you take them to the recycling center at the end of their lifespan, they can be recycled. Again to a new garden set.

Garden furniture out Teak you prefer not to choose. It comes from the Tectona Grandis tree and grows mainly in Southeast Asia. The material in itself is particularly suitable for indoor and outdoor furniture because it is a strong and durable wood, but it is an endangered tree species due to overexploitation.

Maintenance is crucial for extending the service life

Most (web)shops spontaneously give advice about maintenance of your garden furniture. Logically, each material also requires a different approach. Although there are a number of basic tips that you can apply at home: