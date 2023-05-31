How does Dior and Depp, Chanel and sweet tea star effect change the perfume market structure? |Perfume|Men|Trend_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Original title: Dior and Depp, Chanel and sweet tea, how does star effect change the perfume market structure?

Author: hipster

Blessed by the star effect, the perfume market seems to be gradually entering a stage of intense tug-of-war.

Since 2015, Johnny Depp, who has endorsed the Dior Sauvage perfume series, has experienced dramatic ups and downs in the past eight years. His ex-wife Amber Heard sued him for crimes, and Depp confronted his old love in court for defamation. The filth and violence under the glamor, marriage relationship and personal image have all induced irreversible public effects. Although Depp won the lawsuit in the end, most brand endorsements and film and television contracts have been cut off quickly, and the glory is no longer.

In contrast, Dior can be said to have shown unparalleled loyalty and respect to Johnny Depp. After the latter ended the farce, the relationship between the two was pushed to the top-Dior signed a new three-year contract with Johnny Depp , valued at more than 20 million US dollars, this figure also broke the record of the highest endorsement fee in the history of men’s perfumes. Overnight, the benchmark of endorsement of men’s perfumes leaped upwards, and a new era seemed to come.

Of course, the fashion game has never been about emotionally oriented romantic fables. The most intuitive profit figures that do not lie are the core secrets under the surface of a beautiful story. The image of Johnny Depp has brought unimaginable growth to Dior Sauvage, even if It was during the most unfavorable trough period of word-of-mouth reputation that Sauvage’s sales continued unabated, and even set a data myth of “selling a bottle every 3 seconds” in 2021. At a price of 160 US dollars per bottle, Sauvage sold more than Profit of $4.5 million for Dior.

In this myth, the two characters of Sauvage and Johnny Depp complement each other and are indispensable. The former has a variety of layers and is named “wilderness”. A variety of woody fragrance materials fill the huge gap between the “refreshing boy” and “mature male” user groups in the men’s fragrance market, and the wildness, roughness, but without losing the mischievous “until death is a boy” are also It is Johnny Depp’s world-renowned positioning label.

The Proust effect believes that perfume is a carrier of memory and emotion. In a sense, star blessing may have the greatest effect on perfume products. Dior therefore also offered a sky-high price of 20 million US dollars for Johnny Depp, who has come back from the mountain. , this is not an isolated case of Dior running this method.

Robert Pattinson, who has been the spokesperson of Dior Homme since 2013, uses the change of personal temperament to stably interpret the male fragrance products of each season, whether decadent, or low, or full of affectionate love, which makes the contract of 12 million US dollars beyond the reach. value.

It is no coincidence that fashion brands pay attention to celebrities on the perfume line track. This is the love between Dior and Johnny Depp, and Chanel is not far behind. On Monday, it was announced that American-French actor Timothée Chalamet will become the classic perfume under his name. The latest spokesperson for Bleu de Chanel, and has successively released static ads shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

A film by director Martin Scorsese, who previously shot the first commercial for Bleu de Chanel, will be released in the fall.

At the age of 22, Timothée Chalamet became the youngest “Best Actor” nominee for the Academy Awards in 80 years with “Call Me By Your Name”, and then started to cooperate with many master directors as an actor. There is no doubt that there are sculptural lines, and at the same time, his strong screen appeal makes his acting skills exquisite and subtle.

And outside the big screen, his unique aesthetic at all times has won him the general support of Generation Z on the social media level. His personal Instagram account has 18.41 million fans, and the number of likes per post is also one million. .

The two completely different life experiences in the rural fields of Le Chambon-sur-Lignon and the luxurious New York endowed him with dual emotional feelings, just like Bleu de Chanel’s main male user group who “refuse to follow the stereotypes”. The narrative behind it is extremely open, and Timothée Chalamet is the symbolic image that sets the best representative in this openness. As Gabrielle Chanel said, “Fashion will be outdated, but style is eternal.”

At the moment when the prices of hand-made bags and ready-to-wear are rising in an all-round way, perfume with a lower entry threshold seems to have led the “lipstick effect” of the modern era, and it is also a cash cow that major fashion brands rely on. LVMH Group has recently attracted attention. In the business, Dior Maison, J’adore, Miss Dior, Dior Sauvage, etc., as well as LOEWE, GIVENCHY and other brand perfume products are the main sources of growth momentum.

Another giant, Kering Group, has also pushed the business scale of Saint Laurent and GUCCI to the next level through cooperation with L’Oreal and Coty respectively.

As the perfume trump card in the hands of the fashion giant representing LVMH, Dior’s performance in recent years is not insignificant. In addition to the gradually consolidated spokesperson relationship with Johnny Depp, which has made the popularity of Sauvage rise rapidly, the promotion of the LVMH Group is indispensable behind it. In the report, “Christian Dior Perfume” and “Haute Couture” are considered for deployment side by side, and then at the beginning of 2022, Dior will continue to allocate millions of dollars in marketing investment for Dior, from traditional TV to streaming media networks, and then From large outdoor signs to escort the incremental increase in influence.

Compared with the products released by most fashion brands, perfume is undoubtedly a fast-moving consumer product that makes consumers easily lose their emotional value, but Dior cleverly uses a long-term vision to endow Dior Sauvage with a different value that surpasses similar products. , Since then, the strong connection between “Johnny Depp” and “Dior Sauvage” is bound to last for a long time, and the “irreplaceable” element will also apply to both in the public impression.

Not only that, Dior is not at all complacent about lying on the credit book. Apart from Johnny Depp, Dior Sauvage’s spokesperson matrix continues to expand. Thomas Doherty, who starred in the new version of “Gossip Girl” actor, is regarded as Dior’s burial The next long-term investment. Born in 1995, he is just an uncut rough stone for the time being, but maybe one day in the future it will transform into a rough jade? Who knows.

Chanel, which is against the court, is relatively weak and passive in this competition. Bleu de Chanel has a great reputation. When it was launched in 2010, it received a global wave of acquisitions. Although professional perfumers have different opinions on it, most of them There are harsh and vulgar comments, but its extremely wide range of use occasions, audience groups, and acceptance levels have made it on the altar of male fragrances in a sense.

The opening is strong citrus and fresh grapefruit, grabbing the olfactory nerves at the first time, as the latter gradually volatilizes, incense slowly rises as the middle note, and finally ends with a woody finish that removes the bitterness, showing a kind of restraint in elegance The undercurrent under the sky means that the French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is less than 30 years old, is the spokesperson. The romantic temperament cultivated in the wealthy district on the west side of Paris is indeed a match made in heaven.

However, with the high endorsement fees Gaspard Ulliel received, he himself admitted that he has gradually become lazy and slack in his acting career, so that the image of the spokesperson did not seek further potential benefits for the product itself. On January 19, 2022, Gaspard Ulliel died of an accident while skiing, which made Bleu de Chanel’s market image even more pale.

In the description of NPD, an American market research company, perfume is “a standout category” (an outstanding category). Among them, men’s perfumes are more attractive, because the male consumer group usually maintains a high degree of loyalty to perfumes, either out of inertia or personal habits, which also promotes the continued soaring repurchase rate of classic products , therefore, the “star” who represents that perfume is extremely important.

In other words, which man who wears Dior Sauvage hasn’t fantasized that he is Johnny Depp?

Because of this, it is still unclear whether Timothée Chalamet can win back the original perfume hegemony for Chanel. Although he has a leading position in the hearts of Generation Z, whether he can conquer the mature male group with more purchasing power, currently Still unknown.

With the blessing of star effect, the fashion game of the perfume track still retains suspense.