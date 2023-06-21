How does Wang Chaoge comment on the 108 scene gardens in Dream of Red Mansions Drama Fantasy City: You have to experience it yourself_TOM News

On June 12, only Dream of the Red Chamber·Drama Fantasy City rushed to the Weibo trending search when it first uttered its voice. #Those Years I Didn’t Finish The Red Mansion Dream# The entry rushed to the top 25 on the hot search list, making the public full of expectations for only Dream of Red Mansions·Drama Fantasy City.On June 16, “8 Years, Wang Chaoge, A Not OnlyIn the article “The City”, the chief director Wang Chaoge revealed the ingenuity of the design space and architecture of the whole play.

A well-designed space can provide the audience with a better emotional experience.

The picture shows the performance space in “Only a Dream of Red Mansions Drama Fantasy City”

There are 4 large indoor theaters, 8 small indoor theaters, 108 scene spaces and outdoor theaters built in the whole drama city. Drama is of course important, but the presentation of a drama and the “finishing” sense of drama come from unique theater construction.

Architect Wang Ge gave an example, “For example, we now use a chessboard layout, which means that all roads are straight. However, domineering straight lines are taboo in Chinese gardens, and we have to work hard to make them in Chinese culture.” The feeling of “qu” slowly spreads in it, so that after a person walks all the way, he will feel that it is a winding path. This is what we are trying to achieve.”

The cooperation between Wang Chaoge and Wang Ge has built a stage, and it has also turned into bits and pieces in the scene garden

Using virtuality to express reality is false and true when true is false. Using reality to express emptiness, this is non-action.

Wang Chaoge built this city in this way. “The book “Dream of Red Mansions” is strange because it does not give you a standard and unified answer. It allows you to search for each other, and use the differences to find differences. Just like the gardens and buildings we build now, at different times , Different people, walking on different routes, also have different answers and different feelings.”

The scene garden in “Only a Dream of Red Mansions Drama Fantasy City”

These architectural designs also provide imaginative space for theatrical content. The outstanding architectural design and layout is a brand-new interpretation for “Only a Dream of Red Mansions Drama Fantasy City”, and perhaps also a kind of transcendence for Wang Chaoge – at least in the previous “Only Series”, it seems that there has been no such Such a free and easy creation in the field of architecture today.

“Actually, none of the 108 scene gardens in our “Only a Dream of Red Mansions·Dramatic Fantasy City” is the most important in my opinion, none of which is the best design, none of which is a failure, and none of which is proud of. Some of them are yours. An experience slowly formed in the process of walking through. Which one do you go to first, which one to go later, whether it is sunset or scorching sun, I cannot replace you, I cannot direct you, I cannot advise you. It is also because I cannot design You, this is the part of me that is more excited at the moment. My work is done, but the play is far from over, because another author is about to take the stage, and you will complete this work with me. Your experience and feelings are this The most important part of the work. After you come in, the work will be gradually completed during the process of progress.”

