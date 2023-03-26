In the last few hours, a series of images of Pope Francis dressed in different fashion looks went viral. But in particular a photograph of the pontiff wearing a long, all-white puffer jacketblew up social media.

Users, not at all unprepared, quickly began to question the veracity of these peculiar postcards. Despite this, there were those who praised the alleged outfits chosen by Jorge Bergoglio to spend the icy afternoons in the Vatican.

Little has been confirmed regarding the image that has aroused madness on social networks. However, it transpired that it was created using the artificial intelligence of Midjourney, a system specialized in the generation of realistic images at the request of users, who must write a text with the indications that the software must follow.

Some users made comparisons with the aesthetics of urban artists.

The photograph was posted on the official Reddit page of the artificial intelligence Midjourney under the name of “The Pope Drip” o “The Pope’s Fashion” and received several comments from users of the software.

Some details quickly revealed that it was a montage, since in this class of images the physical characteristics may present imperfections typical of the interpretation that artificial intelligence has of reality.

“Pope’s Fashion” is the name with which the sequence was baptized.

What details allowed us to glimpse that they were made with AI

One of the comments on the image on Reddit noted a number of imperfections that should be considered in order not to fall into the belief that these artificial images are real:

– The glasses Pope Francis do not have a defined shape and “merge” with his face. In addition to the shadow they produce, they also present an imperfection.

– The crucifix that he usually wears on his neck only connects on one side and the zipper of the coat has two sections that do not coincide with each other.

– He error most visible of all is presented in a detail in his right hand, which holds what appears to be be a drink in a container similar to a yerba mate gourdbut does not have a definite shape.

Even if they are small, these details are very important to identify images that, Despite their realism, they are false and were generated by artificial intelligence systems.

During the last days, images created by Midjourney that presented the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, during his supposed resistance to an arrest that in reality has not taken place so far, have also become popular.

