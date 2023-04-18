How inflation affected consumption in the first quarter of the year

The projections of inflation for the next few months they were getting worse in the last few days. So much so that private consultants expect price increases in April are around 7% again.

In this context, we communicated with the economic analyst Damian Di Pacewho spoke about the impact of inflation on consumption.

Consumer crisis in the country

“The first quarter of the year had a resentment of consumption”said Di Pace, who later completed: “Mass consumption had a drop, the only growth occurred in large stores due to the Search Prices Care”.

“It is impossible to compete in the market when there are agreements with a channel and the rest are left out of the pact”, he said regarding the crisis that local businesses are experiencing.

Immigrants seek new destinations due to the economic crisis

“There are many people who are leaving the country because they cannot transfer foreign currency abroad. It happened with the Bolivians and that had a strong impact on the increases in the textile sector in recent times”, shot the analyst.

Along the same lines, he said that “even Venezuelans are considering other destinations to emigrate” due to high inflation and loss of purchasing power in the country.

Elections and their impact on the economy

“The provincial elections are somewhat setting the tone of how the result of the general elections can be towards the end of the year”, marked the interviewee. “This could have an impact on an already weakened government economic policy,” he concluded.