Home » How is it and how much is the subscription process to verify accounts on social networks
Entertainment

How is it and how much is the subscription process to verify accounts on social networks

by admin
How is it and how much is the subscription process to verify accounts on social networks

From Meta they announced the availability of the subscription verification service, for Latin America. This proposal, which began operating worldwide in February, will be available at the next few weeks for your hiring on Instagram or Facebook for $7.99 on the web and $9.99 on iOS y Android.

He payment is monthlyand the difference in price responds to the commission they charge Apple y Google if the service is contracted through its app stores.

Verification, which is the famous blue tick next to the username, helps creators establish their presence and build a community.

What do those who pay for the subscription service get?

An ID verification badge More protection against phishing through proactive account monitoring One-person support help for common account issues Exclusive features for paid users Wider reach of feedback and recommendations Exclusive stickers

It is important to emphasize that this new service does not affect accounts which were already verified.

See also  Helene Fischer and Thomas Seitel: The first public kiss! | Entertainment

You may also like

Jesús María: they are looking for a man...

The Italian brand World of Beauty awarded at...

Puppet Psychic: A Haunting Journey into the Heart...

from what amount investigates your bank account

Reappearance and heartfelt message: Ricky Martin’s response to...

DAIWA PIER39 Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection with “Classic...

Headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal raided

Edward at the Court of the Louvre

Introducing Postfelt: A Modern Felt Piano Library by...

Yessenia Villanueva’s Struggle for the American Dream: From...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy