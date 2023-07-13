How is it and how much is the subscription process to verify accounts on social networks

From Meta they announced the availability of the subscription verification service, for Latin America. This proposal, which began operating worldwide in February, will be available at the next few weeks for your hiring on Instagram or Facebook for $7.99 on the web and $9.99 on iOS y Android.

He payment is monthlyand the difference in price responds to the commission they charge Apple y Google if the service is contracted through its app stores.

Verification, which is the famous blue tick next to the username, helps creators establish their presence and build a community.

What do those who pay for the subscription service get?

An ID verification badge More protection against phishing through proactive account monitoring One-person support help for common account issues Exclusive features for paid users Wider reach of feedback and recommendations Exclusive stickers

It is important to emphasize that this new service does not affect accounts which were already verified.

