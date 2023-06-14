how is it and what does it cause

Los Chilean students from the age of five must use chinstraps againas ordered by the Ministry of Health yesterday Tuesday. The reason: the “biggest outbreak we’ve ever had on record” in the country of respiratory syncytial virus (VRS), said Minister Ximena Aguilera. The virus that usually causes cold symptoms can affect people of all ages, but it can be especially serious in babies under one year of age.

In fact, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) called last week to strengthen surveillance and adopt measures for the prevention and control of serious casestaking into account “the increase in the activity of respiratory viruses at pre-pandemic levels and the associated hospitalizations predominantly among children under 2 years of age, in the Andean subregion and the southern cone.”

In Argentina, the health agency said that RSV activity remained at higher levels than in previous years.. For its part, the Ministry of Health reported that the accumulated cases notified between the first week and the 21st week of this year compared to the same period of 2019 increased by more than 73%. In addition, an earlier onset of seasonal activity of the pathogen was recorded, compared to most previous pre-pandemic years.

What is RSV?

Now, what is VSR? It is the main agent producing respiratory infection worldwide, with universal and seasonal distribution. It is basically the main causative agent of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants and children worldwide, according to the Argentine Pediatric Society (SAP).

It is known above all by mothers and fathers, since it affects 60% of children under one year of age and almost all children under two years of agesometimes they get sick more than once a season. For this reason, it is one of the main causes of consultation in primary care and in pediatric emergencies, as well as the main cause of hospitalization in periods of maximum incidence, specifies the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP).

In all the worldthe AEP estimates that in children under five years of age, RSV causes 33 million infections each year of the lower respiratory tract, 3.2 million hospitalizations and some 49,000 deaths, mainly in babies less than six months old.

He virus is transmitted from person to person by respiratory droplets or through contact of hands or objects contaminated with respiratory secretions of the sick person. In addition, it can survive on toys and paper for several hours and on hands for 30 minutes or more, reported the Ministry of Health of our country.

What are the symptoms of RSV

Symptoms appear within four to six days after infection and include: runny nose, lack of appetite, cough, sneezing, fever, wheezing. In very young babies, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity and shortness of breath, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. “Almost all children will present an RSV infection before the age of two,” they say.

This content was originally published on RED/ACCIÓN and is republished as part of the ‘Human Journalism’ program, an alliance for quality journalism between RÍO NEGRO and RED/ACCIÓN.