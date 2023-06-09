How is the Estadio Charrúa, the setting where Dogos XV will play the final of the SRA

This Friday, and for the second time in the season, Dogos XV will set foot on the pitch of the Estadio Charrúa to play an official Super Rugby Américas match. It will be for the title of the regional tournament and it will face Peñarol Rugby, the team that plays local in this scenario.

With a capacity for 14,000 people, the Charrúa was built in 1984, with funds from the International Football Federation (Fifa). Later, the stadium was abandoned until 2012, the year in which the Uruguayan Rugby Union (URU) agreed with the Uruguayan Football Association and the Montevideo mayor to make use of the Charrúa along with football.

From that moment on, different works and improvements were carried out, both in buildings and on the playing field. In 2017, Uruguay hosted the U17 Women’s Soccer World Cup and with the significant flow of money received from this event, the natural grass was replaced with artificial grass and lighting works were carried out. The seats in one sector were also replaced.

From the club they assure that the Charrúa Stadium is an iconic setting for the region, venue for many of the matches of Los Teros (the Uruguayan rugby team) and the American Rugby Super League (Slar), which in 2021 due to the pandemic It was played in a bubble format and this court was one of the three chosen for the competition in which Jaguares XV won the title.

Charrúa not only hosts rugby, women’s soccer and youth soccer is also played here.

This Friday, he will once again witness a historic final between the current champion of America and Dogos XV, the Cordoba franchise that debuted this season in the contest.