how is the initiative that connects people from all over the world to discuss

The world is full of questions: Does climate change threaten humanity? Is there equality between men and women? Should countries accept all refugees? Should the Church be separate from the State? Should all governments sanction Russia for the war with Ukraine?

news news–summary news–55-81″>

No one escapes these issues. We are all questioned and affected in one way or another on different scales and contexts. For example, the fight for women’s rights in Iran (a country that wants girls to study) is not the same as in France (a nation in which women have the opportunity to create their own business or buy a house).

Consequently, The World Talks has created a space that invites debate. The initiative aims to generate one-on-one conversations so that people can constructively discuss certain topics with someone on the other side of the world: with another life, with another story, with another perspective. “The World Talks helps societies around the world to connect with the problems that divide them through dialogue,” they say on their home page.

The project is from My Country Talks, the NGO and international dialogue platform developed in 2018 by ZEIT ONLINE, a German digital newspaper. From the moment of its creation, they have already achieved that More than 250,000 people in more than 30 countries participate.

The World Talks is organized in conjunction with a international media network from 15 countries: RED/ACCIÓN in Argentina, News24 from South Africa, El Tiempo from Colombia, Organización Editorial Mexicana from Mexico, NV from Ukraine, The Exile-Media Meduza from Russia, The Mirror from the United Kingdom, The Caravan and The Quint from India, Pulse from Ghana , Hankyoreh from South Korea, Workpoint Today from Thailand, The New Humanitarian from Switzerland, The Green Line from Canada, the GEDI Gruppo Editoriale from Italy and Unbias The News from Germany.

The World Talks: how to participate

To register you must enter this link. Once inside, you will have to fill out an answer form “yes or no” . For example: is the world a better place than 20 years ago? Should climate change always be a priority?

When you finish and submit your answers, The World Talks algorithm will match you with someone who thinks these questions completely differently and lives as far away from you as possible. ANDThat is, if you are participating from Argentina, it is most likely that you will not connect with people who live within the American continent.

In June you will be notified to introduce yourself with your debate partner. If both confirm and wish to meet, They will arrange the meeting to be able to talk. Thus, they will be able to choose any of the questions on the form as a trigger and then navigate through the conversation to other questions that arise. The conversation is private and they do not have a mandatory follow-up line.

All the talks will take place on June 25 and will be in English, so speaking the language fluently is a mandatory requirement. If you are interested in the proposal, do not hesitate to register and invite a friend to participate as well. Registration is free and starts from today May 15.

In June, the world speaks!

This content was originally published on RED/ACCIÓN and is republished as part of the ‘Human Journalism’ program, an alliance for quality journalism between RÍO NEGRO and RED/ACCIÓN.