How is the payment schedule from Monday, May 29?

Retirees and pensioners were affected their May salary schedules, derived from the holidays of Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26, which affected the activity of the public administration. That’s why, from ANSES they announced that normal activity will resume on Monday, May 29including the payment schedule of may 2023.

It must be taken into account that this week, whose business days ended yesterday, The payment stage for the beneficiaries of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE), and the Family Child Allowance (SUAF) was closed. and the retirees with a minimum income.

Anyway, This Monday the delivery of the Unemployment Benefit continues, according to the completion of the document.

as long as Retirees and pensioners will continue to receive their salaries, together with the income reinforcement bonus; while holders of Single Payment Assignments and Non-Contributory Pension Family Assignments will be able to access their amounts until June 12.

When do retirees with more than one minimum salary get paid?

Los Retirees who receive more than a minimum salary began to receive their salaries as of Tuesday, May 23. He salary schedule continue like this.

+ Documents completed in 4 and 5: May 29

+ Documents completed on 6 and 7: May 30

+ Documents completed on 8 and 9: May 31

When retirees and pensioners receive the Christmas bonus: ANSES payment schedule for June

The holders of the retirements and pensions contemplated in ANSES will collect the bonus along with their regular assetswhich will add an amount of 50% more corresponding to the first installment of the complementary annual salaries.

This group will collect their salaries with increase ($70,962), plus the Christmas bonus ($35,481) and the bonus of $15,000. This will add a minimum of $121.443.

He June payment schedule for retirees and pensioners is the following:

+ Thursday June 8: documents ending in 0.

+ Friday June 9: documents ending in 1.

+ Monday June 12: documents ending in 2.

+ Tuesday June 13: documents ending in 3.

+ Wednesday June 14: documents ending in 4.

+ Thursday June 15: documents ending in 5.

+ Friday June 16: documents ending in 6.

+ Wednesday June 21: documents ending in 7.

+ Thursday June 22: documents ending in 8.

+ Friday June 23: documents ending in 9.

In cases of retirements and pensions with assets that exceed the amount established for the first payment intervalhe ANSES payment schedule It was planned as follows:

+ Monday June 26: documents ending in 0 and 1;

+ Tuesday June 27: documents ending in 2 and 3;

+ Wednesday June 28: documents ending in 4 and 5;

+ Thursday June 29: documents ending in 6 and 7;

+ Friday June 30: documents ending in 8 and 9.

He payment schedule for non-contributory pensions in June is the following:

+ Thursday June 1: documents ending in 0 and 1;

+ Friday June 2: documents ending in 2 and 3;

+ Monday June 5: documents ending in 4 and 5;

+ Tuesday June 6: documents ending in 6 and 7;

+ Wednesday June 7: documents ending in 8 and 9.

