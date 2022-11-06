These days, for many Chinese players, it is estimated that the mood is a bit complicated.

“The Elder Scrolls Online” has just been launched, and many players entered the game with excitement. As a result, when they saw the official Chinese version, they were instantly poured with cold water.

You come to translate the translation, what is “kill the spider web. Ordinary?”

What does it mean to be able to fight?

It didn’t take long for players to find dozens of errors and bugs in Chineseization, as well as missing characters.

The official sinicization is done like this. In the end, it is still not taken seriously. Many angry players rushed directly into the steam comment area and swiped “rnm, refund!”

Coincidentally, just a few days ago, the just-released “Call of Duty 19” was also a moth. Originally, it was a bit cool to be able to use the newly released Chinese special soldier Zimo to kill in the arena.

However, just when players felt that Activision was finally paying more and more attention to the Chinese market, they found a lot of Chinese bugs, and the search for games became “colorful”.

The lines in the plot have also become “sexual”:

The Chinese team of this cod will not be an old driver, right?

Well, no kidding. In fact, the game has just been launched. Everyone can understand such common Chinese bugs. They are often fixed after one or two patches, which does not affect the game experience very much.

But what really caused controversy was the sinicized lines without bugs.

When making official Chinese subtitles this time, it may be that the translation of the original text is integrated into my own understanding in order to present the meaning more down-to-earth.

For example, let the character soap in the game speak directly in Shanghai dialect:

Of course, what really caused some players’ dissatisfaction was this sentence. The original “Thanks for the tip” was translated into a network stalk: “I will really thank you.”

For a time, many players began to question the Activision localization team.

Many people think that it is very inappropriate to insert Internet stalks into the game. The plot mode pursues a sense of immersion. Suddenly seeing a stalk that does not conform to the soap character’s design, not only will they not be surprised, but they will instantly appear in the drama. .

What’s more, the so-called Internet memes often have the characteristics of rapid death, just like you are replaying “Resident Evil 2” now, and suddenly you see the protagonist say: “Are you gg or mm”, it is indeed a bit nondescript.

Some people even think that this is due to excess self-awareness of the sinicization team. In order to pursue the so-called “elegance”, “trust” and “da” are abandoned, which is a manifestation of no professional ethics.

Of course, apart from the small flaws mentioned above, the overall level of the official Chinese of COD19 is still online this time, and even in the previous work, there have been many divine translators who are both faithful and elegant.

As for why it caused such a big emotion, the following high praise comment may summarize everyone’s thoughts to a certain extent:

In fact, it’s not that players can’t accept seeing stalks in sinicization, but many people have always believed that compared with these “two knives” translations, those sinicization groups who disappeared are more memorable existences.

Think about it too, with the advent of the genuine era, the first choice of players has become the official Chinese that comes with game manufacturers.

Although I miss the original era very much, Xiaofa also has a series of questions: So why don’t these big companies directly cooperate with folk localization groups to produce high-quality localized content?

Have those sinicizing gods in the past really forgotten each other in the rivers and lakes?

In other words, is official Chinese really pulling the hips more than the folk Sinicization group?

To this end, Xiaofa specially contacted W Jun and R Jun, the founders of Qingyu Studio. The rpg work “Disco Elysium”, which had over a million texts and involved many literary elements, was finished by their studio. Players call it an epic feat.

And now, they’re already localizing and publishing an ARPG called Scales of the Gods:

Interested friends can go and see ▼

Perhaps we can learn from their current development how those who did sinicization are doing now.

In fact, even in the history of world games, the process of Chinese game localization is a very special existence.

As early as the 1990s, a company called Fuzhou Yanshan Software began to localize the FC game “Tank Wars” and launched the Yanshan Tank Series.

However, it is not so much a sinicization as a replica, but even if it is just the sinicization of these simple texts in the menu bar, this game that is popular all over China and sells 30 million copies has also made many people see the sinicization of foreign games. necessity.

However, with the introduction of various games, the inexperience of many Sinicization groups has also been exposed, and many jokes have been made.

For example, when Taiwan’s Enborg launched “Never Winter Night”, it translated a slang phrase “kicked in my teeth”, which originally expressed indifference to the other party, into a grandma kicking teeth.

When Tianren Interactive introduced “The Elder Scrolls”, the game name was translated into “Old Man Scroll” and so on.

However, with the increase in the needs of players, more and more translation talents who love the game have begun to join in. For example, when “World of Warcraft” entered China, Tian Jian, who was responsible for the Chinese translation of Ninetowns, once translated “Warcraft 3” in order to I spent dozens of overnights translating 100,000 words of content.

The translation of the character name he left in “World of Warcraft” is still a memory of many players.

In addition to the online games introduced by the original, players began to set up various localization groups based on their own interests, such as Jianjia localization groups who have translated “GTA”, ACG localization groups focusing on the “Reverse Referee” series, and bursting groups specializing in “Football Manager”. and many more.

Mr. W of Qingyu Studio started to join in around that period, and also participated in the folk sinicization of many classic games.

However, with the increasing number of Sinicization groups, many problems have emerged.

First of all, even if most of the sinicization groups are not profitable, the sinicization needs to unpack the in-game text, which is still illegal.

Fortunately, the translation of the works by the sinicization groups is entirely out of love and does not gain any benefits, but this non-professional situation has caused a large number of people to flow, and each sinicization group cannot maintain stability.

Until later, as the players who downloaded the patch provided clicks to the game websites, the interests began to overwhelm the original intentions of the sinicization groups. In order to avoid crashing with other people’s games, many sinicization groups would first talk about occupying the pit, in order to maximize the Let players download their own patches first, and there will be machine flipping between some Chinese groups.

Jianjia sinicization group and 3DM did not agree with the concept, and finally went out independently ▼

As steam gradually entered our field of vision, Mr. W gradually realized that there may be irreconcilable contradictions in such a form.

“Since the genuine version has become the general trend, can we take the initiative to contact the manufacturers and provide them with localization services?”

So, Mr. W found Mr. R, who was engaged in translation work, and set up a light language studio.

They sent an email to the producer of “Xulima: Gods”, and launched a crowdfunding campaign on Modian.com, raising more than 10,000 yuan, and they really made it happen.

Mr. W told me that, in fact, the sinicization of a game is far from being as simple as imagined.

From the initial text analysis, trial play, translation, and finally polishing, proofreading and testing, if it is about 300,000 texts, it will take about 4 months.

It’s not impossible to play stalks, but as for whether to adapt, it is necessary to analyze the specific problems of the character profiles sent by the manufacturers.

For example, can you imagine that the fierce and domineering Lord Kui in “God of War” said that he was absolutely unbelievable?

More importantly, there were many folk localization groups in the past that did not have a testing link, but for a localization company, testing can be said to be one of the most critical steps, and it is also a manifestation of being responsible to players.

Take “Disco Elysium” as an example, the translation work of Qingyu is not a one-shot deal, but also needs to cooperate with a large number of text updates after the game is launched, and even helps the developers to find a lot of language errors in the original text. . .

Many people think that as official Chinese becomes more and more popular, there is less and less space left for folk sinicization groups.

But Mr. W doesn’t think so.

In his opinion, the quality of the folk sinicization group is often unstable. The folk sinicization group can produce high-quality products. If the translator encounters the fields and games he is proficient in, he can complete a very high level of sinicization. However, the translator’s own mobility It is extremely difficult to serve a fixed organization for a long time, resulting in large fluctuations in the quality of different groups or the same group in different periods.

For example, Haitian Studio, which did localization work for “Cyberpunk 2077”, as a professional independent studio, they not only completed 100,000 dubbing sentences with high quality and quantity, but also allowed many players to experience excellent localization capabilities for the first time. the pleasure brought.

Such workload and cost are also unbearable for many folk sinicization groups.

W Jun believes that the poor quality of localization of genuine era games is related to the fact that the entire industry does not pay attention to Chineseization work.

For manufacturers, as long as the game is fun enough, even if the quality of the Chinese version is almost inferior, is this game not worried about selling it?

Xiaofa also found a friend who used to work in the localization studio of a multinational game company. He told me that most of the company’s recruiting sources were mainly international students.

In 2016, Telltale Games produced a game “The Walking Dead: Michonne”. Even if the subtitles in the Chinese version were full of words, it caused dissatisfaction among many players, but under the ignorance of the manufacturer, it was finally over. .

For players, everyone has less understanding of sinicization. Mr. W feels that it is much more difficult to do a good job than to draw a good drawing in a design institute. In the eyes of the public, it is the general perception that the threshold for sinicization is low. .

In the final analysis, if you want to translate a book or a game well, you need to have a deep understanding of politics, culture, economy, history, and even what the author thinks, thinks and feels. A classic translation can even be called The second author on this work.

But for manufacturers, localization is often a relatively marginal job position compared to development and original painting, which also leads to the ability and knowledge that an excellent translator needs to have, which is far behind the remuneration he gets.

So, but today when this game is called the ninth art, we can play top masterpieces for the first time, experience a truly immersive experience, and retell these lines that moved us in our native language:

“Their land, their blood!”

“Time is not your enemy, eternity is.”

“War, please keep it only in the game forever.”

In fact, we should all be grateful to those who are willing to come in and do something out of love.

Whether it is the folk sinicization group who used to hold the torch forward, or the current professional sinicizers.

Written by: Mangshan Soldering Iron Head Editor: Noodles Cover: Xuan Xuan

Image source:

Qingyu Sinicization Group

Zhihu, “Game<使命召唤 19>In the Sinicization of , there are frequent niche Internet terms, will you “love the absolute child” for this? 》

Know the user @fernanda

You Xia.com game, “It’s lust, fast rush! Chinese garbled bug makes people laugh or cry”

The core players said, “Guilty of folk sinicization games? Is it a thief or God! The Rise and Fall of Folk Sinicization Groups

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”