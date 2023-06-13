how is the wife of the businessman murdered in a robbery

It continues to cause commotion across the country. the crime of Gabriel Izzo, a 60-year-old businessman owner of a sawmill in the western zone of the Buenos Aires suburbs. He lived with his wife, Silvana Petinari (56) and his mother-in-law, Elsa Otruba de Petinari (83).

Last Friday, during the early hours of the morning, two thieves entered the house of Italy at 1,000, in San Antonio de Padua, to rob them. Izzo defended himself to the shots and they killed him with five shots. Silvana was also injured and only this Tuesday she would leave intensive care.

Izzo listened to the noises. The two thieves forced open a wooden shutter and broke into his house. He was armed, came out with a .40 caliber Bersa pistol and a .38 revolver, and tried to scare off the assailants, who were also armed.

They not only shot him five times, but also stabbed him. Silvana also struggled with the assailants, who stabbed and beat her so badly that she lost her right eyeball.

The woman, injured as she was, was taken seriously to the Eva Perón de Merlo hospital, where she was stabilized, and then transferred by her social work to the Los Arcos sanatorium, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo.

The businessman was killed with five shots by the robbers who also stabbed him and wounded his wife in San Antonio de Padua.

“He already woke up, they removed the tube, the intubation. Tomorrow they move it to the common room. She can speak, everything is fine, we are all happy within everything, as far as possible, ”she told Clarín Adolfo Petinari, the woman’s brother and the victim’s brother-in-law.

The Petinari are known in the western zone because they have a company dedicated to the manufacture of trailers, rollovers and semi-trailers in Merlo.

Silvana’s mother, Elsa, managed to avoid the attack because she never left the bedroom and the thieves escaped before noticing her presence.

The crime of the businessman in Padua: how the investigation continues

At the moment there is only one detainee for Izzo’s crime. This is Walter Rodríguez Sierra (50). Due to his statement and the evidence collected, they called for the national and international capture of Gustavo Julio Alberto Mac Dougall (49) and Gustavo Damián Potenza (45), points out Clarin.com

For prosecutor Claudio Oviedo, they are accomplices in Izzo’s crime.

Rodriguez Sierra was arrested after they found 87 .40 caliber ammunition in his pizzeria on Juan Martínez street at 2400, Ituzaingó; 151 bullets 9 mm and three .380 caliber. In those operations they had also arrested Sierra’s son, an 18-year-old teenager, and a friend of the young man. Both were released for lack of evidence.

The businessman was killed with five shots by the robbers who also stabbed him and wounded his wife in San Antonio de Padua.

In his investigative statement, Sierra said that he is “innocent” and that he sold his car, the gray Volkswagen Gol used to commit the robbery, to Gustavo Mac Dougall. He assured that the operation was completed a year ago but that they had never made the transfer.

In addition to selling him the car and entrusting him with its use without recording the transaction, Sierra has been renting a pizzeria from Mac Dougall since January 2023.

To justify the possession of the bullets found in his business, Rodríguez said that he holds “50% of a security company called Dra. Lock” of which he is a partner along with a retired commissioner.

For the investigators, Mac Dougall rented the pizzeria and used the car that Sierra owns. But it was Potenza who arrived driving it and parked it at the door of the “Mandale Mecha” kiosk, which is right next to the “Lo de Cata” pizzeria.

There, police from the Departmental Investigation Delegation (DDI) of Morón seized a Necxus brand backpack with blood stains, four black seals similar to those used in Izzo’s house at the scene of the crime, and two hand crowbars with plastic handles. used to force entry into the house.

In the pizzeria they also found two weapons that would have been used in the robbery and murder of the businessman. In addition to glue used to make it difficult to identify fingerprints, a Cartier brand watch, a gold chain with a transparent stone pendant, another silver chain and a third gold chain with a pendant with the letter “S” and the inscription “25 -12-18″, three rings, and two cell phones, identified by the victims of the robbery.