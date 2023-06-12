How Korean musician Lee Hwimin was deeply influenced by Nike Air Force 1 | Sole Mates

​Sole Mates is a new column of Hypebeast about sneaker culture. In this series, we will ask the question “Why do you like sneakers?” to explore the deeper meaning beyond “Hype”. Sole Mates will unravel the origin story of each ‘Sneakerhead’ participant and let them tell why having a pair of sneakers is so important.

Lee Hwimin (Lee Hwimin) is one of the most well-known producers in the Korean entertainment industry today. As a member of the Korean Hip-Hop gold medal production team GroovyRoom, he has collaborated with artists such as Jay Park, Sik-K and pH-1 on singles It has left a deep impression on Hip-Hop fans around the world, and its strength has also been certified by many awards, from the “Best Producer of the Year” at the Korea Hip-Hop Awards to the “Best Hip-Hop Creation Award” at the Soribada Best Music Awards. In addition, he made his solo debut as “Lil Moshpit” in 2022, and released his solo album “AAA” to lead the new Korean trendy voice.

Outside the recording room, Hwimin’s unique street style is also very eye-catching. Growing up, he often used hip-hop artists as his fashion inspiration, and his favorite shoe is the Nike Air Force 1 with classic design and rich brand collaborations. Among them, the AMBUSH in “Pine Green” color The x Nike Air Force 1 Low best reflects Hwimin’s unique taste and artistic journey.

In this issue of “Sole Mates”, we interviewed the musician, chatted about AMBUSH designer Yoon Ahn’s inspiration to him, his favorite Air Force 1 details, and why the G-Dragon x Nike Kwondo 1 Birth is an important moment for Korean pop culture.

Hypebeast: Tell us how you fell in love with sneakers first!

Lee Hwimin: It’s fair to say that hip-hop culture got me into sneakers because it’s always been such a big part of a rapper’s look. From Korean artists like Crown J and BIG BANG to global icons like Pharrell and Lil Wayne, these guys have taught me what it means to have my own personal style, and sneakerwear is an integral part of it.

“While it’s kind of ‘old school’, I’m still very passionate about making sure the color of the clothes and sneakers match.”

How does this influence manifest in your personal style?

Influenced by them, I will start to pay attention to details such as proportions or color matching. I prefer to wear wide-leg pants and suits, so I will pay more attention to what kind of sneakers are most suitable for my look. While it’s kind of “old school”, I’m still very passionate about making sure the colors of the clothes and sneakers match.

When you were on the set of “Show Me the Money”, did you pay special attention to other people’s shoes?

certainly. However, I pay more attention to color than branding. Especially when I choose clothes myself, I think the most important thing is the color matching (laughs).

Remember the brands you were interested in growing up?

I didn’t have a lot of discretionary money as a kid, so I could only appreciate a lot of brands from a distance. For example, BAPE has always fascinated me, I like its interesting graphic design and super rich color of sneakers. In addition, brands such as Billionaire Boys Club and DC Shoes are also deeply attracted to me, as well as the Korean local brand SAKUN (which has been renamed SNKLN) that was popular in BIG BANG back then.

So when did your story with the Nike Air Force 1 begin?

I remember back in my freshman year of middle school, all the rappers I liked were wearing Air Force 1s, and I thought I had to wear them to be like them. I remember a movie called “Notorious”, which described the life of the legendary musician The Notorious BIG. There is a scene where Biggie wipes a pair of soiled Air Force 1s with his hands, and that scene left a deep impression on me.

Later, when I was in the second and third grades of junior high school, my mother bought me a pair of Nike Air Force 1 at Shinsegae Department Store in Guwol-dong. I remember it was an all-white pair of AF1s, still such an important icon in hip-hop culture then and now, and it would go perfectly with the straight-leg pants of my school uniform.

What’s your favorite design element of the Nike Air Force 1?

Mainly its silhouette and graceful structure. The AF1 is simply a timeless design that you can wear with just about anything in your closet. In addition, we will also see brands like BAPE, MSCHF and Starwalk, adding their own changes and creations based on AF1 models, which have also achieved great success, which further proves that AF1 has its own aesthetic power .

I remember three years ago, I met Gab3 and Hoyee who were developing Starwalk in Tokyo, and we were determined to “let us become the next generation”. Unfortunately, Hoyee passed away last year. I am so sorry and sad to hear about the dreams this friend wants to achieve in the future. I can’t make your dream come true, but when I wear these shoes, I will always remember that we are all bound to that dream.

“Yoon has proven her worth as a designer time and time again. I have no doubt that her work will only get better and be appreciated more in the next 50 years.”

Why did you choose to introduce this pair of AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 to us in this issue of “Sole Mates”?

Because this shoe is a combination of the first sneaker style I fell in love with, and Yoon Ahn, one of the designers I respect most. I feel that this collaboration best reflects my personal experience, interests and style.

How has Yoon Ahn influenced you?

Yoon has proven her worth as a designer time and time again. I firmly believe that her work will only continue to get better and be held in higher regard for the next 50 years. Backstage at the AMBUSH show at Milan Fashion Week last season, I asked her what I should do as an artist to be successful overseas, and she gave me the best advice on unleashing my creativity, which I will always cherish moment.

Looking at today’s sneaker joint projects, many times musicians and athletes do as well, or even more. Are there any collaborations that impress you?

G-Dragon’s PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 has always impressed me. This is an important moment for sneaker culture, and even more so for Korean music culture, because Nike allows our artists to create their own signature shoes. Everything from the tiny floral detail on the heel to the wingtip upper to the graceful shape is perfect. I also really like his Air Force 1 design, especially the colorful painted underside hidden under the upper, which takes this kind of design to a new level. He’s always finding new ways to get people excited, which is genius.

Is it your dream to have your own sneaker joint name?

In fact, I’ve been approached several times to create collaboration sneakers, but I’ve turned them all down. Even though I know this is the dream of many artists, I don’t feel like I’m ready yet. I hope to be able to design at my highest level, and when the time is right, I hope to realize this dream in the future.

Why are sneakers and their stories important to you?

You can tell a guy by looking down at what sneaker he’s wearing. I find it fascinating that sneakers can express a person’s style, what they like and even how they feel that day. Sneakers are so important to me when it comes to completing my look and are one of my favorite ways to express my personality.