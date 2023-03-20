

How literature and film “domestic sci-fi craze” go further



At the beginning of this year, several heavyweight sci-fi works such as the movie “The Wandering Earth 2”, the TV series version and the animation version “Three-Body Problem” were released and broadcast, making the sci-fi literature IP “out of the circle” again. This wave of “science fiction fever” in the film and television industry reflects the vigorous development of China‘s technological “hard power” and “black technology” in film and television production. Today’s Chinese young people are looking up at the starry sky and imagining the future more and more. Science fiction works can just play a catalytic role in the dream of “stars and oceans”. Let us discuss the development of Chinese science fiction together with science fiction literature, film and television practitioners and science fiction fans.

Tell Chinese stories with sci-fi film and television

Narrator: Yang Lei, chief director of the TV series “Three-Body Problem”

I am a sci-fi fan and read a lot of sci-fi when I was young. In 2006, when I saw the novel “Three-Body Problem” serialized in “Science Fiction World” magazine, my heart was full of shock.

Science fiction was originally an imported product. The success of the Hollywood science fiction film model has made audiences associate science fiction with big productions and special effects. But in fact, the core of Western science fiction is still the value and culture that permeates into the blood and engraves in the genes. The most powerful part of “Three-Body” is that it created 15 original thought experiments under the cultural background of the Chinese themselves. I believe that Chinese science fiction must be combined with our country’s thousands of years of civilization and the current real life, and we must use Chinese attitudes and values ​​to express our views on the future. “The Wandering Earth”‘s idea of ​​”taking home to wander” reflects the Chinese people’s family and country feelings, while the choices of the protagonists in “Three-Body” represent the spirit of Chinese people helping each other and uniting as one. We hope to use this play to strongly express the consciousness of a community with a shared future for mankind, so that the world can see this “Chinese-style solution” more intuitively.

In order to maximize the charm of the novel, we insisted on real-time shooting, and traveled all over most of China for this purpose. It is gratifying that the audience very much recognized this effort. During the filming, I felt that the domestic film and television industry has a solid and complete system. Ten years ago, good film and television special effects had to be done abroad. Nowadays, many special effects are independently completed by our country’s special effects technical director, front-line creative personnel, and compositors. Many scenes in the play, such as people and computers, require accurate localized expressions. Only Chinese people can reproduce the spiritual core of “Three-Body Problem”.

Now, the development of Chinese science fiction has ushered in the “best era”. I believe that “domestic sci-fi craze” is not a short-lived phenomenon, but a passion based on cultural self-confidence, which will continue forever. As long as we keep loving and actively exploring, Chinese science fiction will definitely get better and better, and Chinese film and television practitioners will gradually build up the cultural confidence of Chinese science fiction.

Let the seeds of imagination take root and germinate

Narrator: Gong Ge, producer and screenwriter of “The Wandering Earth 2”

This year’s Spring Festival is unforgettable for the entire “Wandering Earth 2” team. When “The Wandering Earth” was released in 2019, the audience gave us tolerance and support, allowing “Little Broken Ball” to sail away; four years later, “The Wandering Earth 2” ushered in a new starting point, and our relationship with the audience has become closer. The support of the audience held up the “Wandering Earth”, and we also discussed with the audience where the “Wandering Earth” will fly.

Behind “The Wandering Earth 2” is the growth and hard work of the creative team. When more than 60 visual effects companies delivered the visual effects shots in a uniform manner on time, I felt a powerful force—everyone in the creative team gave their best to Chinese science fiction, in order to be worthy of the audience’s appreciation of Chinese science fiction Movie expectations.

In 2016, when “The Wandering Earth” first started preparations, making a Chinese sci-fi movie seemed like a luxury. Today, more and more audiences support the ever-emerging sci-fi works. What moved me the most was that the “national team” of state-owned enterprises firmly supported China‘s science fiction. The sentence “You can imagine it, we are responsible for realizing it” made my heart surge. I deeply feel that powerful Chinese technology, Chinese manufacturing, and Chinese solutions are giving birth to more and more audiences who have confidence in Chinese science fiction. As Liu Cixin said, China is the most futuristic place in the world right now. The sense of pride that science fiction and reality complement each other belongs to every worker in the field of Chinese science fiction.

During the roadshow of “The Wandering Earth 2”, we met many sci-fi fans of elementary and middle school students, and the seeds of imagination in their hearts are sprouting. I think that the cause of science fiction is not a matter of five or ten years, but the long-term literary and artistic creation needs of generation after generation along with the development of science and technology. Under the strategic background of rejuvenating the country through science and education, I expect more and more excellent sci-fi literary works to be adapted into film and television works, and I expect original sci-fi movies to continue to shine. We walk with every audience.

Chinese science fiction needs more original expressions

Narrator: Wang Kang, an electronic mechanical designer and founder of Dawangxing Physical Special Effects Studio

In 2011, I went viral for wearing an Iron Man suit of my own design to work. After that, I resolutely resigned from a company in Shanghai, returned to Beijing, set up my own studio, and devoted myself to physical film and television special effects with a group of like-minded partners.

The TV series “Three-Body Problem” is our first project to enter the film and television industry. I remember that day, when the art director of “The Three-Body Problem” approached us and wanted to realize the transformation and wearing of V suits, a dozen of us gathered around the conference table to discuss seriously, all of us were passionate about this career. We decided: do it, regardless of cost.

It is also an unforgettable experience to make robot MOSS for the “Wandering Earth” series of movies. To be honest, when I received the invitation from the team of “The Wandering Earth”, I didn’t realize that this would be a movie written in the history of Chinese science fiction movies. At that time, the team was facing many difficulties in development, and the 3D printing technology was not as mature as it is now, but we finally completed the task. During that time, we followed the group for more than half a month, sleeping an average of 3 hours a day, very tired, but also very happy.

Physical special effects are an important part of film industrialization. “The Wandering Earth 2” allows us to see the progress in all aspects of film and television derivatives, digital and physical special effects. I believe that “The Wandering Earth” has planted many sci-fi seeds, and they have germinated, and will definitely bring more and more surprises.

I would like to say to friends who love science fiction: It is not only by participating in science fiction movies that you can shine. Chinese science fiction not only needs blockbuster films, but also works in other forms such as novels, animations, comics, and experimental short films. I am looking forward to seeing these vibrant and original expressions.

Be a “gold digger” in the science fiction world

Narrator: Yao Haijun, deputy editor-in-chief of Science Fiction World

In November 2010, we and Liu Cixin signed the first signing of “Three-Body 3: Immortal Death” in Chengdu Southwest Bookstore. At that time, the Internet media had just emerged, and the big V in the technology industry spoke highly of this book, and science fiction broke through the original circle. Many sci-fi fans were enthusiastic and rushed to the signing site to form a long queue. This touched me a lot.

In my opinion, the success of the “Once Upon a Time on Earth” trilogy is like sesame blossoms. It has changed the development track of Chinese science fiction. “The Crowd” will also explode with unimaginable power.

I have been a science fiction “gold digger” for more than 20 years, and my editing career is intertwined with the great changes in Chinese science fiction. In 1999, I joined the editorial department of “Science Fiction World” and worked as the editor in charge of many well-known science fiction writers. I deeply feel that the science fiction industry needs to be upgraded, and it is a natural development process from books to film and television. Book publishing has laid a good foundation for film and television development, and the success of film and television development will further promote book publishing.

What is good science fiction? In my opinion, it starts with a compelling story. Secondly, pioneering scientific fantasy is the core value, such as the amazing imaginations such as “Guzheng Project” and “Two-way Foil” in “Three-Body”. Finally, the author’s understanding and expression of today’s world and future development constitute the “soul” of science fiction.

Science fiction literature is popular literature in the age of science and technology. Entering the new era, with the rapid increase of my country’s scientific and technological strength and economic strength, the level of education and the scientific literacy of the whole people have been greatly improved, and science fiction has a more solid foundation for development. The 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention, which will be held in October this year, is an excellent opportunity for China to promote the development of science fiction and integrate science fiction resources. I believe that the World Science Fiction Convention will definitely have a stronger agglomeration effect, and the future of Chinese science fiction will be even more brilliant.

Always love will be long-term

Narrator: Science Fiction Writer, Director of China Popular Science Writers Association Chen Chen

Before 1995, I never thought I would be a science fiction writer. It was the community of sci-fi fans that prompted me to turn a dream into a novel and gradually become a professional sci-fi writer. The original intention of my creation is to care about the future. It is precisely because of the persistence of a group of people who have the same idea as me that I have never given up on science fiction and my curiosity, expectation and examination of the future. From this, I found my value to society, and I was fortunate to be able to silently contribute to the growth of Chinese science fiction.

For me, creating science fiction is not only for literature, but also for examining the penetration and influence of science and technology on human society, looking forward to and thinking about the development trend of science and technology, and always maintaining a deep concern for the destiny of mankind. My writing style is more realistic. I like to bring a certain scene in the future to the readers, and hide the future world in the background of the story like a password.

To my delight, Chinese science fiction literature has developed rapidly in the past ten years. More and more publishing organizations have begun to pay attention to science fiction literature, and more and more new authors and works have emerged. Young authors try various expressions and bring science fiction from literature to various related fields with vigorous enthusiasm: film and television, games, design, music… But science fiction is still a genre of literature, and there is still a ” How to make science fiction more down-to-earth and more understood and loved by readers is the challenge that Chinese science fiction faces.

Today, the development of science and technology has spawned a considerable number of science fiction fans. They play sci-fi games, read sci-fi novels, and watch sci-fi movies. For them, sci-fi is their passion and their life. I believe that as long as you love it, you can persevere, and the popularity of Chinese science fiction will last forever.

I’m a science fiction fan and a science popularizer

Narrator: Guan Ziqing, a graduate student at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences

When I was a freshman in high school, I came across the first sci-fi work that deeply influenced me—the movie “Interstellar”. With this love, I read some popular science materials on cutting-edge physics knowledge after school, and finally chose physics when filling out the college entrance examination volunteer.

When I was a freshman, I was exposed to “The Three-Body Problem”, but I was not immediately fascinated. The tone of the early stage of “Three-Body” is deep, completely different from the simple and beautiful classical physics I have learned. But as the course progressed, I began to understand the scientific boundary organization in “Three-Body”, especially after being exposed to quantum physics, I was more able to accept the typical hypotheses in “Three-Body”. With this understanding, I travel with the protagonists in the future time and space. In this novel, one can feel the majesty of the progress of civilization. Each character is very small in front of this force, but lives very hard.

As one of thousands of science fiction fans, I have caught up with the good times of Chinese science fiction and the good times of popular science self-media. At the beginning of this year, taking advantage of the popularity of “The Wandering Earth 2”, I wrote an article “What is the experience of a doctoral student in physics watching “The Wandering Earth 2″”, which received 400,000 views on the official account of the Institute of Physics, and a large number of fans gathered on the official account In exchange and interaction. Now, the interactive pages in the comment area even exceed the original text, which gives me a sense of accomplishment.

I entered the Chinese Academy of Sciences in September 2021 as a graduate student, and signed up to join the science popularization team of the Institute of Physics. Sometimes, in order to write a paragraph of a hundred words in a popular science article, I have to consult materials for three or four hours; sometimes, the content I wrote is not rigorous enough, and readers point out mistakes. In this process, readers and I learn from each other and make progress together. Recently, I am doing a series of sci-fi talk shows, for example, inviting the science consultants in the “Three-Body” TV series to talk about behind-the-scenes stories.

Science and science fiction complement each other. With strong scientific research capabilities, the settings in science fiction novels and scenes in film and television dramas can stand up; with “soft power” like science fiction, the public will more easily feel the charm of science. The future of Chinese science fiction is bright, and I would like to continue to popularize science for the public and continue to do scientific research out of love.

