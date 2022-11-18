We often see giraffes in the zoo. The first reaction is that the neck is so long. Presumably many people don’t know that giraffes can go without water for a long time. So guess how long a giraffe can go without water? The following editor brings the answers to the questions on Ant Manor on November 19.

Ant Manor November 19 Question: Guess how long a giraffe can go without water?

Correct answer: one year

Analysis: Giraffes have the habit of being extremely thirsty. Under normal circumstances, a giraffe can consume 63 kilograms of leaves and twigs a day, and obtain the water needed by the body from the leaves and twigs. If the leaves are sufficiently hydrated, a giraffe can consume water for a year. Do not drink water.

The morphological characteristics of giraffes determine that it is not easy for giraffes to drink water. For giraffes living in the African savannah, it is very difficult to drink water once. You must first judge whether there are enemies around, and then you can kneel down on your front legs and bow your head to drink water. Such a living environment has created its extremely thirst-resistant habit. Under normal circumstances, a giraffe can consume 63 kilograms of leaves and twigs a day, and obtain the water needed by the body from the leaves and twigs. When the leaves are sufficiently hydrated, the giraffe It is possible to not drink water for a year, so the reason why giraffes do not drink water for a year is that it is extremely thirst-resistant, which is caused by the growth environment.

Giraffes are mainly distributed in Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia in Africa, living in the vast grasslands of tropical and subtropical Africa. But according to paleontologists, giraffes originated in Asia. The giraffe’s height advantage requires its blood pressure to be higher than that of ordinary animals, so that the heart can send blood to the brain. Giraffes have high blood pressure, about three times that of adult giraffes.

